'90 Day Fiancé: Memphis Comes Clean to Hamza About Her Ex-Husband (Exclusive)

Memphis is laying it all out on the table when it comes to her past. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Memphis' fiancé, Hamza, gets upset when she tells him about her relationship with her ex-husband, who's the father of her second child.

Memphis, 34, traveled to Tunisia from Michigan to meet 26-year-old Hamza on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after they connected on a dating app. Although the two have physical chemistry, they have run into serious issues, including him lying about his age -- he originally told her he was 28 years old -- and the two arguing about his finances and whether or not to sign a prenup. In this clip, Memphis says she's taken aback by Hamza wanting to put off their wedding but knows it's important to tell him about her ex-husband. Memphis tells Hamza that when they started to date, she actually stayed at her ex-husband's house.

"I was feeling kind of down and he said that I could stay at his house, so I spent four nights at his house but nothing happened sexually," she tells him.

Hamza is clearly upset by the revelation and asks her if she's "crazy."

"F**k this sh**," he then says before walking away from her in anger.

"Memphis f**ked me over," he tells cameras, as she chases after him. "And now I'm reconsidering marrying her."

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.