'90 Day Fiancé': Kobe Reaches His Breaking Point With Emily the Night Before Their Wedding (Exclusive)

Emily is having serious doubts about marrying Kobe. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily has a candid conversation with Kobe about not being sure they're ready to get married given some new things she's learned about him recently, causing the usually mild-mannered Kobe to walk out on her in anger.

Emily and Kobe have been on shaky ground since finding out she's pregnant with their second child together -- which definitely wasn't planned and they've been keeping a secret since her father expressly told her not to get pregnant while the two were still living in his house -- and since his close friend, Temperature, told her that in Cameroon where he and Kobe are both from, the man always has to be the boss in the relationship. Temperature also encouraged Kobe to move to Ohio where there is a larger African community, although Emily doesn't want to move away from Kansas where her family lives.

"All these things are just coming out of the woodwork and I'm like, where are they coming from?" Emily asks Kobe on the night before their wedding. "Like, knowing deep down you want to move to Ohio? Like, I need to know these things. And I don't want to find out a year after marrying you."

Kobe is clearly offended and tells her it's insulting that she's questioning his intentions.

"I've tried everything I can just to let her know that OK, I'm yours and I love you and I want you, but man, I'm not seeing myself take this sh** anymore," he tells cameras.

Kobe reminds Emily he left everything in Cameroon to move to Kansas to be with her and was exasperated that she still doubted him.

"You're getting married to someone you don't fully trust, does that make sense?" he asks her before walking out. "I don't know what to say right now. If you can't trust me at the eve of our wedding, I cannot accept that. F**k off."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.