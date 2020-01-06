'90 Day Fiancé': Geoffrey Finally Chooses Between Varya and Mary

Geoffrey made a decision between Varya, his online girlfriend from Russia, and Mary -- his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend from his hometown in Tennessee -- on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

A recent episode of the hit reality show shocked viewers when 30-year-old Varya decided to surprise 41-year-old Geoffrey at his home in Knoxville, not knowing he had decided to give his relationship with Mary another shot after Varya rejected his proposal in Russia. Varya and Mary -- who was at Geoffrey's house when Varya showed up -- had a heated argument, which ended with Mary leaving Geoffrey's home in tears, upset that Geoffrey didn't stand up for her.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey couldn't resist Varya, even though he previously said he was moving on from her. He took her to an outing with his friends, which Mary awkwardly showed up to. Varya and Mary had another confrontation, with Varya telling her to "stay away." Mary refused and asked her what she was even doing in Tennessee given that she rejected Geoffrey's proposal. This time, Varya was the one to exit the situation, leaving the bar and abruptly telling his friends goodbye and that she didn't want to be there anymore.

A tearful Mary told TLC cameras she didn't know if she should let her relationship with Geoffrey go, and that she was confused. But plenty of viewers had no sympathy for Mary on social media, given that she knew Geoffrey had proposed to Varya and that she rejected him shortly before he decided to get back together with her.

Despite all the drama, Geoffrey said he wanted to move forward with Varya, introducing her to his two sons in college, who end up giving their approval of Varya. Varya and Geoffrey jumped back into their relationship, and clearly, Geoffrey has forgotten all about Mary.

During a romantic dinner, Varya not so subtly told Geoffrey she was waiting for him to propose again. While Geoffrey is hesitant given her initial rejection, at the end of the episode, he took her to a place where people write down their wishes on a wall and then ring a bell to make it come true. Geoffrey wished that Varya would be part of his family forever, and got down on one knee to propose again. This time, Varya tearfully said yes, and told him that her wish also came true since she wished he would propose to her.

