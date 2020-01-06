'90 Day Fiancé': David Proposes to Lana Despite Warning Signs

David popped the question to a stunned Lana on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Throughout the entire season, 60-year-old David's friends -- and even a private investigator he hired from Ukraine -- doubted that his online girlfriend, 28-year-old Lana, even existed. Despite talking through a website that David, a computer programmer from Las Vegas, paid for for seven years, she had ghosted him four times when he came to Ukraine to meet with her and also gave him a fake address. She finally showed up to meet him on his fifth visit to Ukraine, though their in person interactions were awkward to say the least.

Still, David is clearly smitten with Lana, despite the private investigator he fired telling him that she's on multiple dating sites and that it wasn't uncommon for American men to be scammed while trying to connect with Ukrainian women.

While David told TLC cameras he was looking for more affection from Lana, she said she needed more time to connect with him, yet she didn't make an effort to see him despite his limited time in the country. But despite Lana's mixed signals, David was all in, and told Lana he was in love with her. He also bought her an iPhone so that they could communicate easier, and said he wanted her to get off the dating site.

Lana accepted the phone and agreed to go off of the site. Still, she didn't show any interest in hanging out and getting to know David more before he came back to the United States, choosing to babysit her nephew over spending more time with him. While David was disappointed, he was still overjoyed when she decided to see him off at the airport.

David -- who told TLC cameras he didn't want to leave Ukraine a single man -- surprisingly popped the question to Lana right there in the airport, although the two have hardly interacted in person. Lana did say yes, though her face didn't exactly broadcast happiness or excitement.

TLC also noted that the ring David proposed with was cubic zirconia and not a diamond -- which Lana didn't know.

In a preview of Sunday's tell-all, David is shown breaking down in tears and getting defensive when his fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars question his relationship with Lana.