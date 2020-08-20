'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Reveals He's Keeping This Huge Secret From Jess (Exclusive)

Looks like Colt and his girlfriend, Jess, are gearing up for yet another huge fight concerning her jealousy over his friend, Vanessa. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Colt and his mom, Debbie, discuss Jess coming to Las Vegas to visit, and Debbie drops a huge development in Colt's friendship with Vanessa.

During last week's episode, 34-year-old Colt and 26-year-old Jess were able to patch things up after their explosive fight in Brazil, when Jess got violent with Colt after Debbie purposely stirred the pot by mentioning that Vanessa was watching her and Colt's cats while the two were in Brazil to meet Jess' family -- knowing all the while that Jess disliked Vanessa.

Predictably, Jess got upset because Colt had been lying to her since he knew she didn't approve of his friendship with Vanessa, telling her that he was no longer in contact with her. Jess responded by texting Vanessa through Colt's phone to confirm that the two talk "every day," then throwing her heels at Colt and telling him she was going to sleep with her ex-boyfriend since he was "trash."

Still, Colt decided to overlook the scary incident just one day later and on the way to the airport to get back to the United States, he said that he wanted Jess -- who works as an au pair in Chicago -- to visit him in Las Vegas. He suggested that they all get a drink with Vanessa to clear the air, though Jess wasn't having it and called her a "b**ch."

Seeing Jess' extreme dislike toward Vanessa, it's safe to assume that she won't be happy at Debbie's revelation in this clip that Vanessa is now actually living with her and Colt, due to Vanessa having a hard time following her divorce and needing a place to stay. Debbie, who is a big fan of Vanessa, invited her to stay with her and Colt.

"I feel horrible because I have actually been keeping another big thing from Jess," Colt admits to cameras. "Vanessa is now my roommate."

Meanwhile, Debbie also tells cameras that she still 100 percent does not approve of his relationship with Jess, calling it a "rebound" and "desperation" on her son's part. For his part, Colt attempts to defend Jess completely losing her temper in Brazil.

"It's passion," he responds after Debbie notes that her yelling and screaming at him is not love. "She's a Latina. She has that fire that I love."

Debbie responds, "It's no excuse."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, when ET spoke with Colt and Debbie in July, Colt himself admitted his relationship with Jess was "rebound central" after his divorce from his ex-wife, Larissa.

"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running," he shared. "I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he added. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may end up with or who I become."

Colt also talked about his friendship with Vanessa, whom he said in a previous episode he had gotten intimate with one time, though she ultimately wasn't looking for a relationship with him.

"Vanessa's a good friend of mine," he said. "I met her, you know, when I was still married to Larissa. She's just a friend and then after my divorce became better friends and we, well, became more than friends but not really a relationship, and now we're friends. We've always been really good friends. Honestly. I feel like Vanessa and I are just really kind of kindred spirits, we're friends. ... Just someone you can always count on in your life to always be there for anything, but we'll see."

As for Debbie, she said she "absolutely" liked Vanessa and that she thought she was a good match for Colt.

"I think so but they're really good friends and maybe eventually," she said. "I think you need to be friends in a solid relationship, so who knows? Never know."

