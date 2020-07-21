'90 Day Fiancé': Colt and Debbie React to Larissa Warning Jess About Them (Exclusive)

Despite their rocky divorce, 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Larissa continue to be intertwined. ET spoke with Colt and his mom, Debbie, on Monday about the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and they reacted to Larissa's nasty comments about them in recent episodes.

During a phone conversation, Larissa told Jess that while Colt is nice at first, he is a "demon." She warned her that once he didn't need her anymore, he would try to sabotage her immigration status like she claimed he did to her. She also asked if Colt didn't let her see his phone sometimes, and when Jess replied that he didn't, Larissa claimed he pulled the same move when they were together and that he cheated on her. As for Debbie, Larissa called her a "wolf" and "insane."

Colt and Debbie reacted to the shocking phone call, and said that for the most part, they're unbothered by 33-year-old Larissa.

"Yeah, I didn't think that was very nice of her to do that," Debbie tells ET's Lauren Zima. "I wouldn't do that to her. She claims that Colt and I are dead to her but she keeps bringing us up and she keeps interfering with his life, apparently, so."

Colt adds, "For being dead to her, we keep getting mentioned a lot. She must have a Ouija board or something."

Despite all the drama, Colt and Debbie said they still feel "neutral" toward Larissa and don't wish her any ill will.

"I just feel like she has a lot of problems with me -- a lot -- and I don't know why, exactly," Colt says. "We never really had that resolution, but at this point, I don't even know if that even matters."

"She can say whatever she wanted to say about me ... I don't think there's anything that she can say to me at this point that would make me happy or sad or anything," he continues. "I wish there was. I wish I could say stuff to her to make her feel better, but at this point, I don't feel like there's any words that could satisfy any of us."

He did, however, comment on Larissa's extensive plastic surgery, which she said has included enhancing her butt, as well as getting work done on her chin, cheekbones, nose and lips. Colt said that when they were married, all she wanted was a breast augmentation and some work done on her lips.

"She's more plastic now than woman, honestly, at this point, I don't understand it," he says. "I don't know the extent or to what degree she has planned for herself. I just hope by the end, she's really happy with everything she's done to herself and where she is at life. ... I really hope she finds her peace."

"I don't recognize the woman I married. At first I thought she did it to escape ICE or something, I don't know," he says, referring to her immigration issues. "I have pictures of her and I together before we got married. She was always beautiful. That was never an issue. Like I said, I don't know who she is. I don't recognize her. If I didn't see her, I would probably not even recognize her on the street."

Colt and Debbie admitted they watch Larissa's parts on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "intensely."

"I like to see how she's doing," Debbie explains. "I don't want anything bad to happen to her. I want her to have a happy life."

Colt adds, "I want her to be happy. I'm rooting for her, honestly."

As for her immigration issues, Colt explained canceling Larissa's affidavit of support. All season long, Larissa has worried about being deported back to Brazil after her divorce from Colt and also because of her legal issues when it comes to her multiple domestic violence arrests.

"I don't care where she ends up, it could be the U.S., Mars or Brazil, I just don't want to be responsible for her," he says. "So, I did my only thing that I had to do, was cancel her affidavit of support. If she could try to get a green card or visa any way she wants, she can stay in America for the rest of her life, I don't care. I just don't want to be the one that has to answer or pick up the phone when she needs it."

Colt made it clear that he absolutely has no connection to Larissa and said that it feels like they were never married.

"There's nothing that ties me to her outside of this TV show," he says. "I was only married to her for six months. I have more memories from watching television of us together than I do us of not being on television."

Still, he doesn't regret marrying her, and Debbie says she also wishes the two got their happily ever after.

"At the time, let me tell you, I loved her," Colt says of his ex-wife. "I loved her more than anything. Looking back, I don't know if that was a good reason. Like, I don't know why I loved her as much as I did, but I did. ... I know, at the time, I felt it was the right thing to do. And I did it."

Colt said he wouldn't know what to say to Larissa if he saw her today.

"I don't know how she'll react, I don't have any problems with her," he says. "She can hate me all she wants or think poorly of me or say the worst things about me."

Still, he didn't rule out the two having another argument in the future.

"I think if we were ever put in a room together, we wouldn't be able to not argue, honestly," he cracks.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

Meanwhile, when ET spoke with Larissa last month, she said she definitely would like one last conversation with Colt.

"To be honest, I think Colt and I need final closure," she said. "I believe if Colt and I had the chance to talk, things could be good for us. But people around him make drama, people around me make drama, and I feel like I need this closure from him."

"I would say, 'Colt, you were important to me, I believe I was also important to you, because when I met you, you don't have nothing,'" she continued. "'But people around you make too much drama ... I wish we could stop. We could be like ex-husband and ex-wife, but we don't hate each other.'"

