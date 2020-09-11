'90 Day Fiancé: Brittany Breaks Up With Yazan and Gets a Rude Awakening

Brittany and Yazan continued to be in a toxic relationship on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, getting into an intense fight right before Brittany flew back to Jordan from Florida to be with him.

Brittany and Yazan had been repeatedly getting into shouting matches with one another, the latest fight revolving around Yazan blaming Brittany for crashing his car even though she wasn't even in the country at the time. After the fight, Brittany had reservations about going back to Jordan, though ultimately decided to push through since her best friend, Angela, was already on a flight to come visit her. Brittany said she was going to totally ignore Yazan and spend her time with Angela as a "girls trip."

Brittany and Yazan once again had a miscommunication at the airport when she arrived. Brittany assumed he didn't come to the airport to pick her up after their fight and got into a taxi. However, Yazan was at the airport waiting for her and just didn't see her until it was too late and she was getting into the taxi. Although he repeatedly tried to call Brittany, she didn't pick up her phone. Yazan was also not in a great mental state, given that his dad kicked him out of the house and fired him -- and also threatened to "kill" him" -- because he didn't approve of his relationship with Brittany.

When Angela arrived in Jordan, she was shocked that Brittany and Yazan had broken up and called the situation a "hot mess." She also gave Brittany honest advice, telling her that she should care that Yazan is having such a hard time.

Angela noted, "Brittany trying to dismiss Yazan's problems is really just a defense mechanism, so I think she's just really guarded when it comes to her heart. She's been hurt before, so now any issues that they may have is just being blown out of proportion."

After yet another argument on FaceTime with Yazan, Brittany and Angela decide to explore the Jordan that Brittany said Yazan didn't want her to see. Brittany chose to wear a low-cut top, and the pair was openly stared at as they visited a market. One man called Brittany a "sin."

"I definitely see now why Yazan wants me to cover up," Brittany noted. "People are just staring at me. So, I'm not comfortable right now."

Later, Brittany took Angela to a bar, where she got drunk and admitted she missed Yazan.

Brittany wanted to order a “Sex on the Beach” at the bar, but figured the bartender wouldn’t know what it was. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/abpKOusVHG — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) November 9, 2020

"Like, I do have frustrations with Yazan, and some of them are valid, but I also think that I could be a little more supportive," she acknowledged to Angela. "I wanted to be an independent, strong woman who don't need no man. But I miss him! But I need to settle down a bit. Everything doesn't have to be a fight or a breakup. I don't want him to feel like I'm expecting him to be perfect. There's just some things I really need him to work on, and I need him to be serious about it, 'cause building a life together is serious, you know?"

Brittany eventually called Yazan to pick her up, though Angela worried about his reaction prior to his arrival, given that Brittany was now obviously drunk.

"Drinking is something that Yazan always flip-flops on," Brittany noted. "One day he's fine with it. Another day, he's not fine with it. ... It's widely accepted in Jordan, and it's perfectly legal. But in small conservative families like Yazan's, it's not OK and it's against their rules."

Meanwhile, Angela told cameras, "I'm happy that she's open to seeing him, but I'm a little worried because Brittany seems to be a bit tipsy and I'm worried about how Yazan will react to it. I am praying that I will not be caught in any crossfire."

For more on Yazan's troubling family situation this season, watch the video below.