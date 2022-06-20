'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam Wins His First MMA Fight and Shares a Romantic Moment With Ariela

Biniyam's MMA dreams are coming true. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Biniyam participated in his first MMA fight and won in shocking fashion.

Biniyam has been training hard to be an MMA fighter, which has been a source of tension between him and Ariela on this season of 90 Day Fiancé because of the amount of time and money it takes. Still, Biniyam insisted it's his "American dream" and was extremely excited about his first fight on Sunday's episode. Ariela, however, was definitely not feeling great about it. She noted that her father, a doctor, refused to come to the fight because of the health risks that come along with MMA fighting.

"Honestly, some of the statistics and data that [my father] mentions are pretty scary," she said. "Bini can get seriously hurt or die."

Before the fight, Ariela told Biniyam that if he didn't want to fight, he didn't have to, but there was no chance of Biniyam changing his mind.

"Listen, just let me try it," he told her. "I don't want to kill myself like something, I promise you."

When Ariela asked him if he would continue with the fight if she asked him not to do it, he told her not to ask him that question.

"I already made up my mind, I'm ready," he said. "I don't want to look back."

Biniyam was clearly loving the spotlight as he stepped onto the octagon, waving the Ethiopian flag. Ariela sat with her mom, Janice, who was also extremely nervous. Biniyam was aggressive in the fight from the start, landing a shocking flying kick to his opponent. After 33 seconds, Biniyam took down his opponent with a chokehold and won the fight. Not surprisingly, Biniyam was ecstatic after the win, doing an impressive backflip off the octagon as the crowd cheered. Biniyam later lifted up Ariela as they kissed, both clearly basking in the moment. Biniyam's coach was also extremely pleased with the fight, calling it a "dominant performance" and he said he was looking forward to Biniyam's future in MMA.

"MMA, like, it's my dream, it's my dream goal," Biniyam said. "Now, with my fiancée, I get this opportunity. I don't have words, now, I'm happy."

Although Biniyam carried Ariela home in a romantic moment, it was clear the two still had issues to resolve. Ariela said that Biniyam still needed to prioritize spending time with her and their son, Avi, after his win, while Biniyam noted that he also needed more time to train. In a previous episode, Ariela explained her feelings about his MMA training.

"I want Biniyam to pursue his dream but I pictured us having a much more normal work-life balance here in the U.S.," she said. "In Ethiopia, Bini worked a million hours around the clock and it was an issue with us that Bini wasn't around enough for me and Avi. I don't want to happen here in the U.S. ... These 90 days are supposed to be for us to work on our issues and I'm afraid that Bini is prioritizing his dreams over his family, then it could prevent us from getting married."