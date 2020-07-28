'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam Explains Why His First American Wife Left Him

Ariela's mom, Janice, grilled her daughter's Ethiopian boyfriend, Biniyam, about his past on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Biniyam was uncomfortable to say the least, but did give some details about why his first marriage to an American woman failed.

Janice was in Ethiopia to make sure it was safe for 28-year-old Ariela to give birth there and that she had a proper place to live. While both Janice and Ariela were disappointed in the apartment 29-year-old Biniyam picked out, they were pleasantly surprised at the hospital where she would give birth. Janice -- who works as a nurse -- was impressed with the hospital's level of care and organization, but did admit that a part of her was hoping that the hospital would be bad so that she could have a reason to take Ariela back to New Jersey with her.

"If it was bad, maybe I could take her home" #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8XhzAyBxuN — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 28, 2020

Later, Janice grilled Biniyam over why his previous marriage to an American woman didn't work. Biniyam said he himself was "confused" about why it ended, but shared that the woman was upset that he was talking to another woman that he said was just his friend. When Biniyam said he apologized to her, Janice pushed back, asking him, "You're sorry? You didn't do anything wrong, though, you said."

Biniyam insisted that he didn't do anything, and that she just left and blocked him. He also told cameras that he had a hard time communicating with Janice and answering all her questions.

Meanwhile, Ariela noted, "My mom can be intimidating. She doesn't have a lot of patience, and talking with Biniyam in English requires a lot of patience."

Later, Janice bluntly asked Biniyam if he was only using Ariela to come to America.

"You were married to an American," she told him. "You find another American, and now you're having a baby with another American. I mean, is your plan to come to the United States?

Biniyam denied this, though Ariela admitted she was starting to have doubts about their life in Ethiopia ahead of her giving birth to their baby boy -- especially when her mom began to question Biniyam about how he plans to support his family.

"I think I'm feeling overwhelmed," she shared. "I'm realizing we haven't established ourselves. We're not really sure what we need to spend money on."

"I'm worried that a lot of the financial burden will fall on me," she continued. "I support myself mainly doing freelance writing and editing, and the last thing I want to do is be dependent on my parents. This could be a big problem."

In a preview of next Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Janice stirs the pot even more when it comes to Biniyam and Ariela's relationship. Biniyam -- who works as an entertainer -- is shown dancing with an attractive female, who Ariela tells her mom is actually his ex-girlfriend. Janice then tells her to "watch out" when she has long nights taking care of the baby while he's out here dancing with his ex.

ET spoke to Ariela last month, and she talked about Biniyam's intentions with her.

"The funny thing is, I will say, the first time we really ever spent time together, he just laid it on me," she recalled. "He said, 'I want a serious life, I want a wife and I want a baby and I want, you know, like, a good job, and I want all these things.' And my thought at the time was like, 'Oh my god, this is too much, like, I just met you, calm down.' But I came to appreciate that sentiment, especially when I realized that I was about to have my own family."

