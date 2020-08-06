'90 Day Fiancé': Avery and Ash Split Over This Surprising Reason

Though the two were still very much together when the season ended -- 32-year-old Avery left Australia, but the two said they were still working on 38-year-old Ash getting a visa so he could visit her -- during part one of the tell-all that aired on Sunday night on TLC, they shared they recently split. Avery said that while she wanted to take a break to evaluate her relationship with Ash, he decided to permanently break up.

For Ash's part, he said that Avery continuously questioned their relationship and at that point, she should have been sure of her commitment.

Avery countered that ultimately, her "feelings were fading" as their long-distance relationship continued, which clearly hurt Ash's feelings. She also echoed a problem they were having throughout the season -- she said Ash, who is a relationship coach, always wanted to show off a good side of him, so she never got to see the real him. Ash said that was "bullsh**" and insisted he was always honest with her.

Interestingly enough, Avery revealed the catalyst for their breakup was actually over a diet. She said he told her that he was going to go through a specific diet with her, but that she would catch him "lying to [her] face." At this point, fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa interrupted and told Avery that it was ridiculous that the two would split over a diet and that it was a petty thing to fight over. Avery explained that it wasn't the diet that was the root cause of the breakup -- rather it was Ash continuously lying to her. When Lisa asked if Avery might tell herself later that Ash was the one that got away, Avery said absolutely not.

As for their reaction to some of the big moments during their 90 Day Fiancé journey, Ash admitted that it was wrong when he infamously told Avery he was "single" when she confronted him about having 62 text messages from different women. Ash explained that he meant to say he wasn't married, not that they weren't together, which their fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast mates scoffed at. The exes also continued to butt heads over Avery claiming that Ash deleted all his pictures with her from his Instagram to make it look like he wasn't in a relationship when they were still together, which he denied.

Still, despite where they stand now, Avery said she stood by her statement that being with Ash was "the best sex of [her] life." She also said she didn't know what the future holds for them since they separated only recently. For Ash's part, he said he would always love Avery and that she was an incredible woman, but that he had to focus on himself and his family now. He also said that breaking up with her was one of the hardest things he'd ever had to do in his life.

Later, Ash showed TLC cameras a ring that he said he bought to propose to Avery with when she visited him in Australia, which she didn't know about. Ash said unfortunately, her trip to Australia didn't go as planned and that their ending wasn't what he was hoping for.

Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET spoke with Avery in March, when she addressed her trust issues with Ash, and she shared that she did keep in mind his advantage as a relationship coach -- specifically, him always knowing the right thing to say to her.

"Like, relationships are not this perfect, and there's something not right here," she said about her doubts. "And you know, that's where I would just get into my head, but then I really started thinking, in my own mind, that I really want to have a relationship like this, where somebody has a growth mindset and really wants to take situations and spin it around, like, 'How are we going to get through this together?' and things like that."

"So, I just think he has an advantage of being able to understand those things, and so that really actually helped me be able to see how to present myself to problems in the relationship as well," she continued. "I think he definitely can have an advantage and it does play on my mind sometimes, but it's one of those things that you know, I don't know, it's a hard situation. He is so perfect, he has all the right things to say. That's where it was kind of, 'Is this real? Can I really trust this situation?'"

