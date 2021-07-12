'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Reveals the Number of Kids He Wants With Kalani

Asuelu and Kalani are definitely not on the same page when it comes to family planning. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Asuelu dropped the bombshell on Kalani that not only did he want another child, he wanted a very big family.

The couple are already parents to their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy, and both pregnancies were not planned. The two have argued in the past since money is tight and Asuelu does not like living with her parents, who help babysit their kids. Still, while shopping for a car, Asuelu suddenly told Kalani that he wanted a minivan because they needed the space for more kids. Aside from Kalani being horrified that Asuelu told her this for the first time in front of a car salesman, she was definitely not on board.

"I think we rushed into having Kennedy and Oliver, but I'm finally weaning the boys, so the thought of having another newborn and having to renurse and do all of those things sounds like torture," she told cameras.

When Kalani asked Asuelu how many kids he wanted, he told her he wanted seven.

"I'm not having seven freaking babies," she told him. "I'm not a rabbit."

Asuelu pointed out that they both come from big families, and Kalani said she wanted to break the cycle of growing up poor.

"I don't want that for our kids," she said. "I want us to be able to afford things. We still don't have our own house. We're buying another car. Kids are very expensive. So then, why would we have another kid when we don't even have our own place? It makes no sense. It's my body, so I will decide how many children. ... And I'm the holder of that decision of having a baby. I don't want to have another baby."

Later, Asuelu talked to his mom, Lesina, on FaceTime and told cameras that things were still tense between him and his family. All last season, Kalani was at odds with Lesina as well as Asuelu's sister, Tammy, because Lesina and Tammy demanded Asuelu continue to send money back home to Samoa to support their family even though he was struggling to support his own family.

"My relationship with my mom, right now, it's complicated," Asuelu said. "We fought because she asked me for money, but my wife and family really disagree. My mom apologized at the Tell All, but I still feel really awkward. So, even though my mom is with my sister, Tammy, in Salt Lake, just like a few hours, we didn't see each other again."

During his conversation with his mom, Asuelu, said he wanted more kids, which Lesina completely agreed with. When Asuelu said Kalani wanted to wait until their two sons were older to have another child, Lesina said that having kids was Kalani's "job" and that they needed to "remember the Samoan way."

Asuelu told cameras, "I have nine siblings so I hope Kalani will understand I just want to have a big family. Big family is a strong family."

Lesina then said she was going back to Samoa and wanted to see him and the kids before leaving. Asuelu was apprehensive given that Lesina said she needed to bring Tammy with her to drive her, and Asuelu said that he still hadn't patched things up with Tammy after Tammy tried to physically fight Kalani and said that he and Kalani needed to get a divorce.

"Very important for me to see my mom before she leaves because I know she's really old," Asuelu said. "But I'm very concerned that Tammy will come down here and bring a bad attitude. I don't know how my wife will feel when I tell her my mom and Tammy are coming down here. Hopefully, she's not upset, she understands I want to bring my family here, so fix everything up before my mom goes back to Samoa."

Of course, that won't be the case. In the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Lesina is shown declaring she wants a divorce after Kalani says she does not want to have any more children with Asuelu.

"I want a divorce now," Lesina shouts, before telling her son, "We are trying to help you!"

When Kalani's sister, Kolini, defends her sister's right to not want to have another baby, Tammy has to be held back from attacking Kolini.

Watch the video below to see all the drama go down.