'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela and Biniyam Return for Season 9 and Have a Shocking Moment With His Sister

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Ariela and Biniyam are returning for season 9, and in the trailer that dropped on Thursday, the drama between Ariela and Biniyam's sisters leads to a jaw-dropping moment.

Ariela and Biniyam had plenty of issues to work through during their journey that started on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but are deciding to stay together. In the trailer, 31-year-old Biniyam, who hails from Ethiopia, decides to go to New York City to be with 30-year-old Ariela and he comments that it's "a new world" for him. Still, their past issues are clearly still there. Ariela doesn't get along with Biniyam's two sisters, Wish in particular, and in a shocking moment in the trailer, Wish throws a glass of red wine in Ariela's face.

"She don't respect us, she don't respect him, and I think she's psycho," Wish tells cameras.

After Ariela tells her she's marrying Biniyam, not his sisters, Wish throws the wine in her face as Ariela gasps in shock.

Another standout couple this season is 29-year-old Emily from Kansas and 34-year-old Kobe from Cameroon. Emily left her small town to teach English in China and met Kobe while out clubbing. Within two weeks, their one-night stand turned into an engagement, and a pregnancy followed soon after. During the trailer, the two are shown reuniting at the airport and Kobe tells Emily she gained weight. Later, the two are completely taken aback when taking a pregnancy test.

TLC

Meanwhile, a 23-year age gap and cultural differences are issues for 48-year-old Yvette from New Mexico and 25-year-old Mohamed from Egypt. The two connected when Mohamed slid into her DMs and got engaged when she traveled to Egypt to meet him in person. In the trailer, Yvette gets mad at Mohamed for saying she was "naked" in a bikini.

"I don't want to be judged, I'm a grown a** woman," she says.

Mohamed replies, "You are going to be my wife. Are you going to choose a bikini over me?"

TLC

90 Day Fiancé season 9 premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Ariela and Biniyam last August, when they commented on Ariela's still close relationship with her ex-husband, Leandro. Watch the video below for more.

