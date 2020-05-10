'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Fires Back at Tim Over His Disgust With Her Twerking Skills (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Angela won't tolerate anyone coming for her dancing skills! In this exclusive clip from the series premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Strikes Back airing Monday night on TLC, Angela responds to fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member Tim Malcolm not being impressed with her twerking.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Strikes Back features the cast members fighting back when it comes to the internet's criticism, as well as their fellow cast members' commentary on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. In this exclusive clip, Angela and her husband, Michael, react to commentary on a memorable scene this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when she and her daughter, Skyla, took a sexy dancing class. Both Angela and Michael have a sense of humor about it, with Michael exclaiming, "Yeah, that's my baby."

But not all the feedback was positive. While Pillow Talk cast members like Annie and Tim's ex-girlfriend, Veronica, were all for the dancing, Tim didn't bother to hide his disgust.

"Ugh," he's shown reacting, crossing his arms in front of him.

Not one to miss an argument, Angela fires back, "Shut up, Tim! It ain't 'ugh.' Veronica, tell him. He's really sitting there, saying 'ugh,' 'cause you're sitting there, but what he's really saying in his mind is, 'ughhh, ooooh.'"

"I was feeling myself," she adds with a laugh. "I thought I felt like I was a 100 pounds. Listen, I thought I was gonna be a stripper next, because I really did enjoy that. I thought I was the s**t right there."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Strikes Back series premiere airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, immediately following the final installment of the Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all at 8 p.m.