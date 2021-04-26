'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Asks Elizabeth's Dad for $100K and Her Siblings Are Not OK With It

Andrei is continuing to rely on his father-in-law for money -- much to the chagrin of his wife Elizabeth's family -- in the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Andrei being a stay-at-home dad to their daughter, Eleanor, has been a huge issue with both his wife and her family, who want him to find a job. Elizabeth's siblings were also not pleased that their dad, Chuck, previously paid for her and Andrei's lavish second wedding in Moldova. Things boiled over last season when Elizabeth's brother, Charlie, made a scene at the wedding and called out Andrei.

"Get your sh** together," a drunk Charlie said in front of all the wedding guests. "Don't come to America and try to, um, uh, live off my dad. Don't ask my dad for sh**, OK? Come to America and, uh, earn your sh**, OK?"

But Sunday's season premiere started off on a positive note, when 34-year-old Andrei shared that he got his real estate license and planned to start his own business flipping houses. But Andrei said he wanted Chuck -- who owns a property management business which 30-year-old Elizabeth and her siblings all work for -- to give him a $100,000 loan to get started, and didn't see an issue with it given that he said that Chuck helped out all of Elizabeth's other siblings. One of Elizabeth's sisters, Becky, was outraged.

"It's kind of shocking how Andrei talks about my dad," she told cameras. "It's almost like it's a given that my dad is going to help him."

She also told Andrei to his face, "Are you joking? Who do you think you are? ... It's extremely f**ked up. You don't see my dad, you see, like, a big dollar sign. If you need his help, you need his help, but you've gotta respect him."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth told cameras, "I don't think my dad is just going to hand over $100,000. I do think my dad is going to help us because he cares about us, but I think the rest of my family is going to have to get on board."

Later, Andrei and Chuck went to a restaurant, and Andrei boldly asked for the loan. Not surprisingly, Chuck didn't agree to it.

"I really can't believe he has the audacity to call a meeting and ask me to loan him $100,000," Chuck told cameras. "It's unbelievable, really. I don't even know what to say."

Chuck bluntly told Andrei that he had no experience flipping houses and that he's never seen him be a hard worker. But Chuck said he was willing to work with him in order to help Elizabeth out and his granddaughter, and down the road, consider giving him a loan to branch off. Andrei reluctantly agreed, despite his past issues with Chuck and the rest of Elizabeth's family.

"I know that Charlie and [Elizabeth's sister] Jenn are not in the best relationship with me and they're going to try to talk Chuck out of getting me inside the family's business," he said. "This is Chuck's business so nobody else should be involved."

But things are only set to get worse between Andrei and Elizabeth's family judging by this season's trailer, which showed Elizabeth and Becky getting into a physical altercation after Elizabeth calls out her family for always putting down Andrei. Watch the tense scene below.