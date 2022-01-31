'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sneak Peek: T.K. Asks His Mom If He's Already Dead (Exclusive)

Is T.K. about to see the light?

9-1-1: Lone Star fans have a lot to be worried about when it comes to the young paramedic's fate after he saved a young boy in the middle of a dangerous ice storm. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Monday's episode, "Push," T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) -- whose condition is dire -- finds himself in an eerily cheerful memory with his mother, Gwyn (guest star Lisa Edelstein), when in reality he's staving off death as he lies unconscious in his hospital bed.

The scene opens with freshly baked cookies in the pristine (and empty) kitchen as T.K. impatiently waits for them to cool. When T.K. attempts to persuade his mom for permission to eat one of the hot cookies, she reminds him of a similar incident when he was younger that left him unable to taste anything for several weeks.

"Do you ever think about going back -- to temple?" his mom asks.

"I don't know," T.K. replies. "It's just been so long. It'd be weird now."

"I think it'd be good for you, you know? Get back in touch with that part of yourself. Now more than ever," Gwyn says, pushing him a little to seek guidance.

When T.K. finally gets permission to taste test one of the cookies, the wait was well worth it as he sighs with satisfaction. But then reality begins to hit when his mom tells him the best part of the cookies are that they're "calorie-free."

"They don't exist," Gwyn responds when T.K. asks how that's even possible. That's when it begins to sink in. This moment with his mom? It's very much not real.

"Mom, am I dead?" he asks, disturbed by the turn of events.

"You're not dead," she assures him, prompting T.K. to ask if she's dead. "I'm not even here."

So when T.K. asks how this is even possible, Gwyn gives him a wake-up call: "You need me to be the person to tell you this. Stop it." When he asks what she wants him to stop, her reply is simple: "Dying."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

