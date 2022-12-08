'80 For Brady' Cast Shares What It Was Like to Work With Tom Brady (Exclusive)

What happens when four Hollywood legends meet the GOAT of pro football? That's the question explored to hilarious end in 80 for Brady, the upcoming comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl and make it their mission to meet Tom Brady himself.

"It's like Bridesmaids meets Golden Girls," says co-star Billy Porter in ET's exclusive look at the film.

"What made me want to be involved was Jane, Sally, Lily, and, of course, Tom Brady," Moreno notes.

Fonda had to agree. "Tom Brady is a miracle," she raves. "He's just an absolute unicorn."

Field noted that, in addition to being hilarious, the film also offered the chance to highlight an often-overlooked contingent of sports fans.

"I'm a sports fan, and I think people underestimate the huge audience that older women are," the actress says.

As for Brady, who announced his involvement in the film in February 2022 after declaring that he was retiring from the NFL, he was excited to explore the "opportunity for me to tell stories that are near and dear to my heart."

"To be able to produce [the film], with amazing actresses, was very exciting for me," he shared. "They are really the GOATs in what they do."

80 for Brady is set for release on Feb. 3, 2023.