53rd NAACP Image Awards: Cicely Tyson, Will Smith and Tabitha Brown Among First Round of Winners

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards has officially been kicked off!
As usual, this year's ceremony honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film is preceded by a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live telecast.
Hosted by returning emcee and seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more presenting awards, while Samuel L. Jackson accepts the NAACP Chairman's Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, receives the Social Justice Impact Award.
The preceding non-televised nights will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, with awards presented by Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson and more. Will Smith, Tabitha Brown, journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the first round of winners presented on Monday, Feb, 21.
See the complete list of winners for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in bold, below, updated throughout the week:
Special Awards
YOUTH ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR
Channing Hill
ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR
ROY WILKINS CIVIL RIGHTS AWARD
NAACP HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR
SOCIAL JUSTICE IMPACT
Nikole Hannah-Jones
CHAIRMAN'S AWARD
Samuel L. Jackson
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Motion Picture
OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith, King Richard
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Audra McDonald, Respect )
Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
American Skin
Bruised
CODA
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners
African America
Eyimofe (This is My Desire)
Flee
The Gravedigger's Wife
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised
Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man
Sheila Atim, Bruised
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Encanto
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Vivo
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon
Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo
Eric André, Sing 2
Letitia Wright, Sing 2
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
Aurinko in Adagio
Blackout
The Ice Cream Stop
These Final Hours
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
Blush
Robin Robin
She Dreams at Sunrise
Twenty Something
Us Again
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jamila Wignot, Ailey
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall
Liesl Tommy, Respect
Rebecca Hall, Passing
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Harlem
Insecure
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, Insecure
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Deon Cole, black-ish
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kendrick Sampson, Insecure
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Amanda Seales, Insecure
Jenifer Lewis, black-ish
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Natasha Rothwell, Insecure
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Daniel Ezra, All American
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Joe Morton, Our Kind of People
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard, SEE
Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anthony Mackie, Solos
Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White
Kevin Har, True Story
Wesley Snipes, True Story
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Betty Gabriel, Clickbait
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn
Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Keith David, Black As Night
Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!
Will Catlett, True Story
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose, Maid
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha
Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Soul of A Nation
The Reidout
Unsung
Outstanding Talk Series
Desus & Mero
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk
Tamron Hall
The Real
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Voice
Wild 'n Out
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
BET Awards 2021
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, Scientist
Family Reunion
Karma's World
Raven’s Home
Waffles + Mochi
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Alayah "Lay Lay" High, That Girl Lay Lay
Celina Smith, Annie Live!
Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years
Eris Baker, This Is Us
Miles Brown, black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Joy Reid, The Reidout
Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Desus & Mero
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show
Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Guest Performance
Alani "La La" Anthony, The Chi
Christina Elmore, Insecure
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Erika Alexander, Run the World
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz
Super Sema
We The People
Yasuke
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen
Billy Porter, Fairfax
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Karma's World
Cree Summer, Rugrats
Keke Palmer, Big Mouth
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Dark Humor
Della Mae
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator
Two Sides: Unfaithful
Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction
Life By The Horns
Memory Builds The Monument
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films
Through Our Eyes: Shelter
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White
Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street
Halcyon Person, Karma's World
Quyen Tran, Maid
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding New Artist
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Saweetie
Tems
Zoe Wees
Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton
Drake
Givēon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Anthems & Glory - Todd Dulaney
Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. - Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
Overcomer - Tamela Mann
Power - Jason McGee & The Choir
Outstanding International Song
"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber
"Peru" - Fireboy DML
"Somebody's Son" - Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy
"Touch It" - KiDi
"Understand" - Omah Lay
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Outstanding Album
An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind - H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time - Givēon
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Mark Isham and Craig Harris
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) - Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans
"Help Me" - Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
"Overcome 2021" - Kirk Franklin
"Time for Reparations" - Sounds of Blackness
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
Forever…Jaz - Jazmin Ghent
Love Languages - Nathan Mitchell
Somewhere Different - Brandee Younger
Sounds from the Ancestors - Kenny Garrett
The Magic of Now - Orrin Evans
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
Generations - The Baylor Project
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
Let There Be Love - Freda Payne
SALSWING! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"Damage" - H.E.R.
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
"My Life" - J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar"
Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia On My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me"
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated (Remix)"
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto - "Go Crazy (Remix)"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye"
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Attica
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Insecure Documentary
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Ashley Nicole Black - Ted Lasso - "Do the Right-est Thing"
Issa Rae - Insecure -"Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"
Leann Bowen - Ted Lasso - "Lavender"
Maya Erskine - Pen15 - "Blue in Green"
Temi Wilkey - Sex Education - "Episode #3.6"
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Aurin Squire - Evil - "C Is For Cop"
Davita Scarlett - The Good Fight - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…"
Malcolm Spellman - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - "New World Order"
Nkechi Okoro Carroll - All American - "Homecoming"
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - Pose - "Series Finale"
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams - Salt-N-Pepa
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa - Madres
Monique N. Matthew - A Holiday In Harlem
Sameer Gardezi - Hot Mess Holiday
Sherman Payne - Black As Night
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - Zola
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin - The Harder They Fall
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas - Judas and the Black Messiah
Virgil Williams - A Journal for Jordan
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele - Candyman
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - South Side - "Tornado"
Melina Matsoukas - Insecure - "Reunited, Okay?!"
Neema Barnette - Harlem - "Once Upon A Time in Harlem"
Prentice Penny - Insecure - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"
Tiffany Johnson - Black Monday - "Eight!"
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Anthony Hemingway - Genius: Aretha "Respect"
Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad - "Indiana Winter"
Carl Seaton - Snowfall - "Fight or Flight"
Carl Seaton - Godfather of Harlem - "The Bonanno Split"
Hanelle Culpepper - True Story - "Like Cain Did Abel"
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Jaffar Mahmood - Hot Mess Holiday
Kenny Leon - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Mario Van Peebles - Salt-N-Pepa
Maritte Lee Go - Black As Night
Veronica Rodriguez - Let's Get Merried
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington - A Journal for Jordan
Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall
Lin-Manuel Miranda - tick tick...BOOM!
Reinaldo Marcus Green - King Richard
Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Andre Gaines - The One and Only Dick Gregory
Dawn Porter - Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Sam Pollard - MLK/FBI
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren - Black and Missing
Spike Lee - NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½
LITERARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
Harlem Shuffle - Colson Whitehead
Libertie - Kaitlyn Greenidge
Long Division - Kiese Laymon — Winner
The Man Who Lived Underground - Richard Wright
The Perishing - Natashia Deón
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
Dance Theatre of Harlem - Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel
Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson
My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson
Renegades: Born in the USA - Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story - Nikole Hannah-Jones — Winner
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson — Winner
My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson
Other Black Girl: A Novel - Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois - Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts - Rebecca Hal
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement - Tarana Burke
Unprotected: A Memoir - Billy Porter
Until I Am Free - Keisha Blain
Will - Will Smith — Winner
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America - Keith Wyche
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) - Tabitha Brown — Winner
Permission to Dream - Chris Gardner
Teaching Black History to White People - Leonard N. Moore
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations - Robert Livingston
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
Perfect Black - Crystal Wilkinson — Winner
Playlist for the Apocalypse - Rita Dove
Such Color: New and Selected Poems - Tracy K. Smith
The Wild Fox of Yemen - Threa Almontaser
What Water Knows: Poems - Jacqueline Jones LaMon
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy - Misty Copeland
Change Sings - Amanda Gorman, Loren Long
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas — Winner
Time for Bed, Old House - Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford
When Langston Dances - Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Ace of Spades - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé — Winner
Happily Ever Afters - Elise Bryant
The Cost of Knowing - Brittney Morris
When You Look Like Us - Pamela N. Harris
Wings of Ebony - J. Elle
PODCAST CATEGORIES
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — Winner
Into America
Un(re)solved
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — Winner
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key
SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines
@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice - Terrell Grice
