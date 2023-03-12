x
2023 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences closed out an eventful awards season with the 2023 Oscars. The 95th annual Academy Awards were handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. 

Going into the ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with 11 nominations total, including nods for Best Picture and Best Director, while its stars -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu -- all competed in the acting categories.  

The four co-stars are among the acting categories' record 16 first-time Oscar nominees, which also included Ana de Armas (Blonde), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Hong Chau (The Whale) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). Angela Bassett, meanwhile, vied for her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category after becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Black Panther sequel was nominated for a total of five awards, following closely behind All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each, Elvis with eight, The Fabelmans with seven, while Tár and Top Gun: Maverick rounded out the pack with six each. 

See the full list of winners in bold below:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis 
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brendan Fraser, The Whale -- Winner
Paul Mescal, Aftersun 
Bill Nighy, Living 

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde 
Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner 
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking -- Winner

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- Winner
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny -- Winner

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers -- Winner
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany -- Winner
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick -- Winner

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR -- Winner
"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- Winner
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale -- Winner

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water -- Winner
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse -- Winner
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye -- Winner
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.

