2023 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences closed out an eventful awards season with the 2023 Oscars. The 95th annual Academy Awards were handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Going into the ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with 11 nominations total, including nods for Best Picture and Best Director, while its stars -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu -- all competed in the acting categories.
The four co-stars are among the acting categories' record 16 first-time Oscar nominees, which also included Ana de Armas (Blonde), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Hong Chau (The Whale) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). Angela Bassett, meanwhile, vied for her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category after becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Black Panther sequel was nominated for a total of five awards, following closely behind All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each, Elvis with eight, The Fabelmans with seven, while Tár and Top Gun: Maverick rounded out the pack with six each.
See the full list of winners in bold below:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale -- Winner
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking -- Winner
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- Winner
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny -- Winner
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers -- Winner
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany -- Winner
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick -- Winner
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR -- Winner
"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- Winner
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale -- Winner
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water -- Winner
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse -- Winner
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye -- Winner
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
