2023 Latin American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards brought out some huge stars to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday for a night of celebration, performance and excitement.
Once again, Bad Bunny came into the night leading the pack when it came to nominations. The Un Verano Sin Ti artist was nominated for 11 awards this year -- including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Streaming Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, to name just a few.
Meanwhile, Becky G and Daddy Yankee came in a close second with nine nominations each, while Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía each managed to secure eight noms.
So who won big and who went home empty-handed? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below, with winners marked in bold.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G -- *WINNER!
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía
New Artist of the Year
Bizarrap -- *WINNER!
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Song of the Year
"Bebe dame" – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
"Despechá" – Rosalía
"Dos oruguitas" – Sebastián Yatra
"Está dañada" – Ivan Cornejo
"La bachata" – Manuel Turizo
"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G -- *WINNER!
"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo
"Sus huellas" – Romeo Santos
"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas – Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Motomami – Rosalía
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny -- *WINNER!
Collaboration of the Year
"Bebe dame" – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
"El incomprendido" – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G -- *WINNER!
"Mayor que usted" – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Medallo" – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
"Que vuelvas" – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo
"Te espero" – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration Crossover of the Year
"Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,
Redone & FIFA Sound
"Borracho" – Sech & DJ Khaled
"La fama" – Rosalía & The Weeknd -- *WINNER!
"Sigue" – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
"Sin fin" – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Best Crossover Artist
DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Ed Sheeran
Fatman Scoop
Gims
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Megan Thee Stallion
Mr. Vegas
The Weeknd -- *WINNER!
Streaming Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Grupo Frontera
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G -- *WINNER!
Tour of the Year
Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G -- *WINNER!
World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Best Duo or Group – Pop
Jesse & Joy -- *WINNER!
Los Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Reik
Best Artist – Pop
Anitta
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira -- *WINNER!
Best Album – Pop
@dannocean – Danny Ocean
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Motomami – Rosalía -- *WINNER!
Best Song – Pop
"Bailé con mi ex" – Becky G
"Junio" – Maluma
"Provenza" – Karol G -- *WINNER!
"Tacones rojos" – Sebastián Yatra
"Te amo y punto" – Chayanne
Best Artist – Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Karol G -- *WINNER!
Natti Natasha
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Best Album – Urban
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny -- *WINNER!
Best Song – Urban
"Desesperados" – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
"Envolver" – Anitta
"Remix" – Daddy Yankee
"Sensual bebé" – Jhayco
"Tití me preguntó" – Bad Bunny -- *WINNER!
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
"Buenos días" – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
"El incomprendido" – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
"Hot" – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G -- *WINNER!
"Mayor que usted" – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Medallo" – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
"Punto 40" – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo
"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
Ángela Aguilar
Carin León
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
Edén Muñoz
Gerardo Ortiz
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H -- *WINNER!
Luis R Conriquez
Pepe Aguilar
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme -- *WINNER!
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Album – Regional Mexican
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida
Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H -- *WINNER!
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Song – Regional Mexican
"Chale" – Edén Muñoz
"La boda del huitlacoche (Live)" – Carin León
"No se va (En vivo)" – Grupo Frontera -- *WINNER!
"Que te vaya bien" – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
"Si me duele que duela" – Intocable
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
"Billete grande (En vivo)" – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
"Brindo" – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
"Calidad" – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia
"Con un botecito a pecho" – Adriel Favela & Carin León
"Hay que hacer dinero" – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz
"Jugaste y sufrí" – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux
"Que vuelvas" – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
"Se acabó (En vivo)" – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
"Si ya hiciste el mal" – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
"Ya acabó" – Marca MP & Becky G -- *WINNER!
Best Artist – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos -- *WINNER!
Víctor Manuelle
Best Album – Tropical
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos -- *WINNER!
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta "El Torito"
Best Song – Tropical
"Despechá" – Rosalía
"Después de la playa" – Bad Bunny
"La bachata" – Manuel Turizo -- *WINNER!
"Pegao" – Camilo
"Sus huellas" – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
"Baloncito viejo" – Carolos Vives & Camilo
"El pañuelo" – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
"Monotonía" – Shakira & Ozuna -- *WINNER!
"Soy yo" – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona
"Te espero" – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
RELATED CONTENT: