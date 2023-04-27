2023 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and More Stars to Perform

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2023 ACM Awards!

On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the star-studded line-up of country music stars who are set to take the stage and rock the house at this year's big show.

Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are just a few of the A-list country crooners who are expected to perform at Ford Center's The Star venue in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

Dolly Parton -- who will also be co-hosting the big night alongside Garth Brooks -- will be closing out the show, delivering a spotlight stealing performance, which will also serve as the world premiere of the lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album.

Additional performers set to wow the crowd include Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. More performers are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Miranda Lambert will be taking the stage to sing on what is already shaping up to be a historic night for her. Lambert is breaking records before the telecast even kicks off, as the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer received her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination this year, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire.

Lambert has five nominations total this year and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out.

The 58th annual ACM Awards are set to stream live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas.