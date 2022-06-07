2022 Tony Awards to Feature RuPaul, Michael Jackson's Kids, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More

The 75th annual Tony Awards looks to be a star-studded affair, with RuPaul, Michael Jackson’s kids, Paris and Prince, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more taking the stage during an evening honoring the best of Broadway.

For those keeping track, RuPaul is not only the queen of Paramount+, thanks to the record-breaking ratings of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, but he is also a producer of A Strange Loop, which is the most-nominated production of the 2021-2022 season.

Meanwhile, Prince and Paris will be at the Tonys to support MJ, the jukebox musical about the late singer’s life and career endorsed by the Jackson family. That production tied with Paradise Square as the second most-nominated show of the night.

Among the other stars of the screen and stage expected to take the stage are Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo.

Additionally, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson as well as Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will also participate in the ceremony.

Finally, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang are all slated to appear.

Unfolding over four hours, the night will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with The Tony Awards: Act One hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, an hour of exclusive content presented live coast to coast on Paramount+. Things will then continue on CBS and Paramount+ with the 75th annual Tony Awards hosted by Ariana DeBose starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.