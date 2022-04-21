2022 Latin American Music Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards brought out some of the biggest artists for a performance-packed show on Thursday, hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuente.
Going into the big night -- held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada -- Bad Bunny led the pack of nominees with 10 nods in total, followed closely by Jhay Cortez with eight noms while J Balvin, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro each had seven apiece.
One particularly meaningful award given out was the Extraordinary Evolution award, presented to Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The award is a special honor presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist. Meanwhile, Lupita D'Alessio was honored with the Legend Award, which is presented every year to an artist who has attained success and stood the test of time.
However, for all the competitive categories, check out the full list of the night's big winners, marked in bold, below:
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
**Karol G -- WINNER!
Myke Towers
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Jay Wheeler
Kali Uchis
Los Legendarios
**María Becerra -- WINNER!
Mariah Angeliq
Song of the Year
**Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” -- WINNER!
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
**Karol G – KG0516 -- WINNER!
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Artist - Female
Kali Uchis
**Karol G -- WINNER!
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist - Male
**Bad Bunny -- WINNER!
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Duo or Group
**Aventura -- WINNER!
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Artist - Pop
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
**Selena Gomez -- WINNER!
Favorite Album - Pop
Camilo – Mis Manos
**CNCO – Déjà Vu -- WINNER!
Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)
Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez – Revelación EP
Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche
Favorite Song - Pop
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Maluma – “Sobrio”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año” -- WINNER!
Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican
Carin Leon
**Christian Nodal -- WINNER!
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
**Grupo Firme -- WINNER!
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte
**Christian Nodal – Ahora -- WINNER!
Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía
Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”
Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”
**Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella” -- WINNER!
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”
Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
**Karol G -- WINNER!
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Album - Urban
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
**Karol G – KG0516 -- WINNER!
Maluma – Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Song - Urban
**Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti” -- WINNER!
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Aventura
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
**Romeo Santos -- WINNER!
Favorite Album - Tropical
**El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena -- WINNER!
Luis Vazquez - Comienzos
Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical
Favorite Song - Tropical
**Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví” -- WINNER!
Camilo – “Kesi”
Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”
Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”
Favorite Crossover Artist
Khalid
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
**The Weeknd -- WINNER!
Collaboration of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
**Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon” -- WINNER!
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Viral Song of the Year
Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
**Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM” -- WINNER!
Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”
Tour of the Year
Aventura
**Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin -- WINNER!
Grupo Firme
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Favorite Video
**Anitta – “Girl From Rio” -- WINNER!
Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”
Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”
Daddy Yankee – “Problema”
Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”
J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”
Ozuna – “La Funka”
Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”
Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”
Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”
Favorite Social Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Camilo
Chiquis
Karol G
**Pabllo Vittar -- WINNER!
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
Tini
The 2022 Latin American Music Awards aired live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET.
The ceremony also streams live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.