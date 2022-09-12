2022 Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Stars: Lizzo, Zendaya and More

While all the celebrities were looking their best on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, some of them had fans doing double takes thanks to their show-stopping styles.

Lizzo made sure her Emmys debut was a memorable one in her red ruffled Giambattista Valli gown. "Hello, Emmys!" the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star captioned pics of her incredible look on Instagram.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney did not disappoint when she hit the red carpet in her floral embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Squid Games star Jung Ho-yeon looked liked she just walked off a runway in her sequin Louis Vuitton dress.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Succession actor Nicholas Braun stood out in his all-white tuxedo and Fred Leighton jewels.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The all-white look appeared to be a trend as Andrew Garfield, John Legend, Issa Rae Laura Linney, Jean Smart, Toheeb Jimoh, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington all showed up in similar styles.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Fuchsia gowns also appeared to be a trend as Molly Shannon and Mare Winningham both wore the color.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Zendaya kept things classic with a stunning, strapless black Valentino gown.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

And leave it to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson to serve up one of the coolest looks of the night with her strapless brown Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching sheer gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

