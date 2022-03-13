x
2022 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most beloved stars and acclaimed projects were celebrated and honored at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

Going into Sunday's show, Belfast and West Side Story lead lead the pack on the film side with 11 nominations each, including Best Picture. Both films also garnered nods in the directing and supporting acting categories. The top two nominees were followed closely by The Power of the Dog and Dune, both of which earned 10 each.

When it came to the TV categories, HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown were among the most nominated shows, with the fan-fave family business drama earning eight nods while the Kate Winslet-led drama series scoring five. In fact, HBO had the most nominations of the year at 20, with Netflix close behind at 18.

So which TV shows, films and actors won big and walked away with new trophies for their mantel? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below. (The full list will be updated throughout the night, with winners marked in bold!)

SeeHer Award

Halle Berry


Lifetime Achievement Award

Billy Crystal
 

-- FILM --

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley 
The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story


Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard ***WINNER***
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth


Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye ***WINNER***
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer


Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA ***WINNER***
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog


Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story ***WINNER***
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story


Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast ***WINNER***
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story


Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast ***WINNER***
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story


Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune


Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast ***WINNER***
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos


Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune


Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast


Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune ***WINNER***


Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story ***WINNER***
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune


Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella ***WINNER***
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci


Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye ***WINNER***
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley


Best Visual Effects

Dune ***WINNER***
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings


Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza ***WINNER***


Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines ***WINNER***
Raya and the Last Dragon


Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero
Drive My Car ***WINNER***
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World


Best Song

"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall
"Just Look Up," Don’t Look Up 
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die ***WINNER***


Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune ***WINNER***

--TELEVISION--

Best Drama Series

Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession  ***WINNER***
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
 

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession 
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game ***WINNER***
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
 

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets ***WINNER***
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
 

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession ***WINNER***
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight


Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession ***WINNER***
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us


Best Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso ***WINNER***
What We Do in the Shadows


Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ***WINNER***


Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks ***WINNER***


Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso ***WINNER***
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live


Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso  ***WINNER***


Best Limited Series

Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown ***WINNER***
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision


Best Movie Made For Television

Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo ***WINNER***
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas


Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
Michael Keaton, Dopesick ***WINNER***
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
 

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown ***WINNER***


Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus ***WINNER***
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha


Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus ***WINNER***
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown


Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco 
Call My Agent! 
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game ***WINNER***


Best Animated Series

Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If…? ***WINNER***


Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ***WINNER***
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen


Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside ***WINNER***
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

