2022 Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners: The Complete List

The best of the 2021-2022 TV season has been revealed, first during the 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were handed on Sept. 3 and 4, before being followed by the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson on Sept. 12.

Check below for updates to the complete list of nominations, with winners in bold:

The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Sept. 3)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arcane -- *WINNER!

Bob's Burgers

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

What If...?

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- *WINNER!

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman, What If...? -- *WINNER!

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Jeffrey Wright, What If...?

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Annie Live!

Dancing with the Stars

The Oscars

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 -- *WINNER!

Step Into... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Andy Warhol Diaries

McCartney 3,2,1

100 Foot Wave -- *WINNER!

Our Great National Parks

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

We Feed People

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero -- *WINNER!

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

"Detectives" – O Positive and Apple (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)

"Everyone But Jon Hamm" – Hungry Man Productions and Media Arts Lab (Apple TV+)

"The Lost Class" – Hungry Man Productions and Leo Burnett Chicago (Change the Ref)

"Skate Nation Ghana" – Love Song and Droga5 (Meta)

"Teenage Dream" – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise) -- *WINNER!

"Walter the Cat" – Commonwealth//McCann and O Positive (Chevy Silverado)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

We're Here -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Andrew Rossi, The Andy Warhol Diaries

Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, George Carlin's American Dream

Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi

Ian Denyer, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Greg Whiteley, Cheer

Nneka Onuorah, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls -- *WINNER!

Aaron Krummel, Queer Eye

Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ari Boles, Top Chef

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- *WINNER!

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night with Seth Meyers

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Paul Dugdale, Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

100 Foot Wave

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!

We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

George Carlin's American Dream -- *WINNER!

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Changing The Game

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

When Claude Got Shot -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Annie Live! -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Myer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy -- *WINNER!

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

VICE

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Arcane: "The Boy Savior" -- *WINNER!

Arcane: "Happy Progress Day!" -- *WINNER!

Arcane: "When These Wall Come Tumbling Down" -- *WINNER!

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: "Boyd in 3D" -- *WINNER!

The House -- *WINNER!

Love, Death & Robots: "Jibaro" -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

America's Got Talent

American Song Contest

Dancing with the Stars

The Masked Singer

The Voice -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!

Annie Live!

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Legendary -- *WINNER!

We're Here -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC

UNDERSCORE)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Lucy and Desi -- *WINNER!

Return to Space

They Call Me Magic

The Tinder Swindler

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent -- *WINNER!

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War

David Attenborough, The Mating Game

W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Tinder Swindler

We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls -- *WINNER!

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

A Black Lady Sketch Show -- *WINNER!

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent -- *WINNER!

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race -- *WINNER!

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Love, Death + Robots -- *WINNER!

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series -- *WINNER!

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News

The Randy Rainbow Show

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night -- *WINNER!

RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy and Desi

McCartney 3,2,1

The Tinder Swindler

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!

George Carlin's American Dream

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

McCartney 3,2,1

RuPaul's Drag Race

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye -- *WINNER!

Shark Tank

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

American Idol

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dancing with the Stars

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- *WINNER!

The Masked Singer

The Voice

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

2021 MTV Video Music Awards

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum -- *WINNER!

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent -- *WINNER!

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Adele: One Night Only -- *WINNER!

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Andy Warhol Diaries

How To with John Wilson

Lucy and Desi -- *WINNER!

The Problem with Jon Stewart

The Tinder Swindler

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- *WINNER!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Sept. 4)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia

Bill Burr, Immoral Compass

Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson -- *WINNER!

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection

Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union -- *WINNER!

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains

Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar

Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary -- *WINNER!

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Stranger Things

Succession -- *WINNER!

Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Euphoria -- *WINNER!

Goliath

The Porter

Schmigadoon!

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Dopesick -- *WINNER!

1883: "1883"

1883: "Lightning Yellow Hair"

Gaslit

Moon Knight

Station Eleven

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

B Positive

The Conners

How I Met Your Father -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

Atlanta -- *WINNER!

Barry

Grown-ish

Hacks

Insecure

Russian Doll

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Euphoria -- *WINNER!

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Squid Game

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Black-ish

Euphoria

Hacks -- *WINNER!

Only Murders in the Building

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

American Horror Stories

Black-ish

Euphoria

Hacks

Impeachment: American Crime Story -- *WINNER!

Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

American Horror Stories

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Angelyne

Euphoria -- *WINNER!

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Ozark

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

The Book of Boba Fett

Loki

Moon Knight

Star Trek: Picard

What We Do in the Shadows -- *WINNER!

The Witcher

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria -- *WINNER!

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks -- *WINNER!

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Candy

Cowboy Bebop

Foundation

Lisey's Story

Only Murders in the Building

Pachinko

Severance -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

Home Before Dark -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Call Me Kat

How I Met Your Father -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

1883

Moon Knight

Station Eleven

A Very British Scandal

The White Lotus -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Flight Attendant

Loki

Only Murders in the Building

Schmigadoon!

Severance -- *WINNER!

Succession

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Stranger Things -- *WINNER!

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Loki

Only Murders in the Building

Severance

Squid Game

The White Lotus -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Euphoria, "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya

Euphoria,"I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,"Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore

Schmigadoon!, "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul -- *WINNER!

This Is Us, "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Bridgerton -- *WINNER!

The First Lady

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pam & Tommy

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

The First Lady

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pam & Tommy -- *WINNER!

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

Angelyne

Bridgerton

The First Lady

The Great -- *WINNER!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Flight Attendant

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game -- *WINNER!

Succession

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Gilded Age -- *WINNER!

The Great

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Bob Hearts Abishola

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!

Schmigadoon!

Ted Lasso

United States of Al

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

Angelyne

Gaslit

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry -- *WINNER!

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction"

Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut"

Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral"

Ted Lasso: "Rainbow"

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria -- *WINNER!

Severance: "In Perpetuity"

Severance: "The We We Are"

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession: "All the Bells Say"

Succession: "Chiantishire"

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Dopesick: "Black Box Warning"

Dopesick: "First Bottle"

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

The White Lotus: "Departures" -- *WINNER!

The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys"

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Arcane

Barry -- *WINNER!

Cobra Kai

Love, Death & Robots

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

The Book of Boba Fett

Loki

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Gaslit

Midnight Mass

Moon Knight -- *WINNER!

Station Eleven

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Stranger Things -- *WINNER!

Succession

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Dopesick

Gaslit

Moon Knight

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus -- *WINNER!

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

The Book of Boba Fett -- *WINNER!

Foundation

Lost in Space

Stranger Things

The Witcher

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

The Man Who Fell to Earth

See

Snowpiercer

Squid Game -- *WINNER!

Vikings: Valhalla

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Barry -- *WINNER!

Cobra Kai

Hawkeye

Peacemaker

The Righteous Gemstones

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Blacklist

The Book of Boba Fett

Moon Knight

9-1-1: Lone Star

Stranger Things -- *WINNER!

The Witcher

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

Barry

The Blacklist

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Squid Game -- *WINNER!

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers -- *WINNER!

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (Sept. 12)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Ben Stiller, Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Mark Mylod, Succession

Cathy Yan, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Danny Strong, Dopesick

Michael Showalter, The Dropout

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout

John Wells, Maid

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven

Mike White, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Tuturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Duffy Boudreau, Barry

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy, Ozark

Dan Erickson, Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Danny Strong, Dopesick

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven

Mike White, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Don Wong

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe

Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Nicole Byer, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.