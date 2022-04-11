2022 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are here! Some of country music's biggest stars have turned out to see who will take home the coveted awards.

Going into Monday's big show, Kane Brown led the pack with four nominations, while Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood was once again nominated for Video of the Year -- an honor she's earned a staggering nine times.

This year's CMT Music Awards also welcomed some rising stars and newcomers to the genre, with Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees including Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts, and nods for cross-genre performances from H.E.R., Nelly, Gladys Knight and Paul Klein of LANY.

So, who is walking away with some fancy new hardware this year? Well, ET will be updating the full list of the night's winners below throughout show, with the winners marked in bold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can't”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”

**Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You” -- WINNER!

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett - “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

**Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy” -- WINNER!

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

**​​Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can't” -- WINNER!

Eric Church - “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan - “Waves”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”

Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “I'm Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay - “Steal My Love”

**Maddie & Tae - “Woman You Got” -- WINNER!

Old Dominion - “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band - “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRELAND - “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - “I Can't”

Elvie Shane - “My Boy”

**Parker McCollum - “To Be Loved By You” -- WINNER!

Priscilla Block - “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking 'Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - “Lil Bit”

**Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You” -- WINNER!

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

**George Strait - “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)” -- WINNER!

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown - “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer - “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

**Cody Johnson - “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions) -- WINNER!

Jon Pardi - “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR

Alan Jackson - "Freight Train"

Brooks & Dunn - "Neon Moon"

Dolly Parton - "9 to 5"

Reba McEntire - "I'm A Survivor"

Sara Evans - "Suds In The Bucket"

Shania Twain - "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

**Taylor Swift - "Love Story" -- WINNER!

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+.