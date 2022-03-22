2022 CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and More to Perform

Get ready to move, Nashville! The first round of performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced. The line-up is stacked with a roster of some of this year’s nominees.

The CMT Music Awards is known for bringing some of the best world premiere performances and biggest collaborations and this year is no exception. The first round of performers announced include Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Carley Pearce and Keith Urban.

Morris will take the stage with her love, Ryan Hurd, while Cole Swindell will be joined by Lainey Wilson for a performance of their fiery duet, “Never Say Never.”

Many of the performers are set to go head-to-head against each other in some of the evening’s fan-voted categories. Brown, Combs, Johnson, Lambert, Morris and Swindell and Wilson are all up for the Video of the Year award.

Pearce, Morris and Lambert will see each other in the Female Video of the Year category as well. Last week, the nominations for this year’s ceremony were announced. Brown takes the lead with four nominations, Followed by Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Bredland and Cody Johnson with three nods.

Additional nominees include Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer. More performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 CMT Music Award, hosted by Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, will air live Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+.