2022 BET Awards Performers: Lizzo, Chlöe, Chance the Rapper, Babyface and More

Prepare for some amazing performances at the 2022 BET Awards! On Thursday, the network dropped the first round of performers taking the stage on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards show will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, and features an impressive lineup of musicians putting on their best moves for their fans.

The star-studded list includes Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more to be announced.

Additionally, up-and-coming artists GoGo Morrow and OGI will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, getting BET Music's stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

This year's list of nominees is also filled with familiar famous faces. Doja Cat sits at the top with six nominations under her belt, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her GRAMMY-winning hit, "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake scored the second-most nods with four nominations each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.

The show is sure to be an exciting one and includes mega-producer Sean "Diddy" Combsreceiving this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include industry legends such as Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

The road to the BET Awards hasn't been completely smooth -- the award show came under fire when Lil Nas X called out the network for leaving him off the list of this year's nominees, alleging discrimination. The openly gay artist took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about being snubbed by the show for the second year in a row, despite being a chart-topping artist, while a white artist (Jack Harlow) scored a nomination.

BET responded to Lil Nas X's tweet storm with a statement, saying that they not only love the rapper, but have showcased "his extraordinary talent and creativity" twice on their show, once at the BET Awards in 2019 and again in 2021.

"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy," BET went on to explain.

Lil Nas X responded to the statement, saying, "These are literally just buzz words placed together." Learn more in the video below.

The 2022 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.