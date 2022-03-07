2022 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The biggest names in country music came together to celebrate the best and brightest stars of the genre on Monday at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards!
Going into this year's show -- which was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett -- Chris Young led the pack with seven nominations to his name! Miranda Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, earned five nominations, including a record-tying 16th nod in Female Artist of the Year category.
Actress Blake Lively also earned two nominations -- her first nods at a music awards show -- for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."
So who actually walked away with the night's coveted trophies? Check out the full list of winners below!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
*Miranda Lambert -- WINNER!
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
*Carly Pearce -- WINNER!
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
*Chris Stapleton -- WINNER!
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
*Brothers Osborne -- WINNER!
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
*Old Dominion -- WINNER!
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
*Lainey Wilson -- WINNER!
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
*Parker McCollum -- WINNER!
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
* Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records -- WINNER!
Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Record Company-Label: Monument Records
*"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG -- WINNER!
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney; Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp Things
* "A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music -- WINNER!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
* "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos -- WINNER!
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
*Michael Hardy -- WINNER!
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
* "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville -- WINNER!
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, California
Choctaw Casino – Durant, Oklahoma
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota
Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nevada
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nevada
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minnesota
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Country Thunder – Florence, Arizona
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Michigan
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Illinois
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Alabama
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee
Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Theatre – Athens, Georgia
THEATER OF THE YEAR
American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Indiana
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tennessee
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Florida
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Alabama
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Texas
ARENA OF THE YEAR
BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Texas
Ford Center – Evansville, Indiana
Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O’Connell
Ed Warm
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.
