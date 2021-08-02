2021 Super Bowl Streaker Stops Fourth Quarter Before Getting Tackled by Security

It's almost a Super Bowl tradition at this point! As has happened several times in previous years, Sunday's big game was brought to a halt by a streaker who ran out into the midst of the game.

Super Bowl LV was in the final moments of the fourth quarter as Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The score had been lopsided for the better part of the entire night, so one particularly brazen fan decided to liven things up by somehow sneaking past security and streaking across the field -- albeit, while wearing a pair of what looked to be black boxers and a pink swimsuit.

After hitting the field, the streaker managed to avoid security officials who were chasing him, and even did a spin move to dodge one guard.

Super Bowl streakerhttps://t.co/lyTm52rRj0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021

However, he was ultimately taken down hard. Really hard, by multiple people. Although he did make it into the end zone before getting body-slammed into the turf.

It’s not the Super Bowl until there’s a streaker (this one was mostly clothed tho) pic.twitter.com/WfXsTDsF3A — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 8, 2021

Despite the interruption, many fans were happy to see something unexpected. By the time the unidentified prankster ran out, Tom Brady had led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 lead, and things seemed a big set in stone at that point.

So it was no wonder than many viewers took to social media to celebrate what was considered by some to be a highlight of the evening.

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

When you see a streaker in the open field and contemplate whether he can catch one of your passes pic.twitter.com/IaMFacBefo — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 8, 2021

The streaker getting carried off by security #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JL1ZLKn9rn — Drake and Josh Clips (@DrakeandJosh_NC) February 8, 2021

Streaker had the best run of the night — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 8, 2021

I wish they’d show these streakers on tv! — Chris Moshinskie (@CMoshinskieFF) February 8, 2021

This streaker’s spin move up for play of the night. #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/SvuKeIRYld — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) February 8, 2021

Streakers are back, the earth is healing!! — John Kearns (@databyKearns) February 8, 2021

A STREAKER OH MY GOD THIS IS PEAK PANDEMIC FLORIDA #SuperBowl — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 8, 2021

We needed that streaker, America is back #SuperBowl — Jared Adams (@jaredadams1417) February 8, 2021

After the streaker was delicately removed from the man-shaped hole in the earth that was formed when he was pressure-slammed into the ground, the game resumed -- and ended basically exactly as everyone knew it would from the start of the second half.

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship, and Brady's career seventh, with a final score of 31-9.

