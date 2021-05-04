2021 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The only thing better than announcing "I am an actor" is being able to say, "I am a SAG Award-winning actor." During Sunday's 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG-AFTRA minted a new class of winners during a reimagined awards ceremony.
Honoring the best in film and television -- as well as stunt people in both -- this year's most-nominated TV series were The Crown and Schitt's Creek, while Chadwick Boseman made SAG history, becoming the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year. (He's posthumously nominated for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast as part of both film's ensembles.)
The SAG Awards were originally booked to take place on March 14, until the Recording Academy rescheduled the GRAMMYs for the same day. After redating their telecast for April, producers announced the 2021 SAG Awards would be entirely pre-taped and air as one "jam-packed" hour. As such, there would be no gala banquet, no red carpet and no host.
There are, as always, still winners. See the full list of winners, in bold, below.
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Winner
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Winner
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Winner
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — Winner
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari — Winner
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984 — Winner
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown — Winner
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark — Winner
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — Winner
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek — Winner
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — Winner
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Winner
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Winner
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — Winner
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian — Winner
Westworld
