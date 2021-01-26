2021 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations: The Full List

The spirit of independent filmmaking is all about making it work, so it should come as no surprise that even though the pandemic forced Hollywood to temporarily shut down, there were still plenty of films to choose from for the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

On Tuesday, Film Independent -- along with special presenters Laverne Cox, Barry Jenkins and Olivia Wilde -- unveiled this year's nominees. (Including, for the first time, television honorees!)

The Indie Spirit Awards ceremony itself was previously rescheduled due to COVID-19 and will take place on April 22 -- the Thursday before the Oscars, which is a break from tradition -- airing live on IFC.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST FEATURE

First Cow

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

BEST FIRST FEATURE

I Carry You With Me

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Sound of Metal

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY

Bad Education

The Half of It

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

The Assistant

Lapsis

Miss Juneteenth

Palm Springs

Straight Up

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

BEST MALE LEAD

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yu-jung Youn, Minari

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Assistant

Bull

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

She Dies Tomorrow

BEST EDITING

I Carry You With Me

The Invisible Man

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Residue

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bacurau (Brazil)

The Disciple (India)

Night of the Kings (Ivory Coast)

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

One Night in Miami

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

PRODUCERS AWARD

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Kara Durrett

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

David Midell (Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)

Ekwa Msangi (Director of Farewell Amor)

Annie Silverstein (Director of Bull)

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

(The 26th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Cecilia Aldarondo (Director of Landfall)

Elegance Bratton (Director of Pier Kids)

Elizabeth Lo (Director of Stray)

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

A Teacher

I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

Unorthodox

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We're Here

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance, Little America

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight

The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on April 22, airing live at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC.