2021 CMA Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

Celebrating the best and brightest in country music! The 55th Annual CMA Awards are gearing up to honor country stars who have truly shined bright this past year.

Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack this year with five nominations each -- including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Chris Young nabbed three noms each! Additionally, Lambert remains the most-nominated female artist of all time, as this year brings her total to 58 -- making her the third most-nominated artist in the show's history.

Check out the complete list of nominees below!



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY



The 55th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.