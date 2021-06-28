2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET Awards are here to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out to celebrate the big occasion.

This year's awards show was held in person once again -- after having to hold a virtual ceremony last year in light of the pandemic -- and featured a live audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing a fun, electric energy to the festivities.

Going into Sunday's show, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece.

Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**

King's Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle



BEST COLLABORATION

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*

"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Whats Poppin (Remix)" – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

"Cry Baby" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby

"For the Night" – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby



BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R. **WINNER**

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA



BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown **WINNER**

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd



BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon **WINNER**

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty



BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic **WINNER**



BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

Latto

Saweetie



BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby **WINNER**

Pop Smoke



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"In Jesus Name" – Bebe Winans

"Never Lost" – Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" – H.E.R.

"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin **WINNER**

"Thank You for It All" – Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" – Tamela Mann



BET HER AWARD

"So Done" – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid

"Baby Mama" – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper

"Anti Queen" – Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" – Chloe x Halle

"Rooted" – Ciara feat. Ester Dean

"Good Days" – SZA **WINNER**



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) **WINNER**

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)



VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby

"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé **WINNER**

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Up" – Cardi B

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

"Do It" – Chloe x Halle

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard **WINNER**

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams



BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah **WINNER**

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami…

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday



BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day **WINNER**

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya



BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield



YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin **WINNER**

Michael Epps

Storm Reid



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka **WINNER**

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James **WINNER**

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

