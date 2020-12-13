2020 Streamy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Streamy Awards honored the best in online video, gaming, content and more!
The annual awards show -- which was hosted this year by drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya -- took to the streets on Saturday, driving around Los Angeles in a party bus to hand out awards to some of the year's biggest creators, entertainers, philanthropists and more.
The Streamys honor creativity in many forms, awarding honors in the General field -- like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and more -- as well as categories broken down by genre, craft, brand and more. David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles are the most-nominated personalities this year, with five nods apiece, while new stars like Sarah Cooper and Charli D’Amelio landed their first nominations.
Check out the complete list of winners below!
GENERAL AWARDS
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Addison Rae
TikTok • @addisonre
Charli D’Amelio
TikTok • @charlidamelio
David Dobrik
YouTube • David Dobrik
Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok • @dixiedamelio
Emma Chamberlain
YouTube • Emma Chamberlain
James Charles
YouTube • James Charles
Larray
YouTube • Larray
Marques Brownlee
YouTube • Marques Brownlee
**WINNER**MrBeast
YouTube • MrBeast
Sarah Cooper
Twitter • @sarahcpr
SHOW OF THE YEAR
A Heist with Markiplier
YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals
Binging with Babish
YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe
Challenge Accepted
YouTube • Michelle Khare
Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB
Game Master Network
YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo
Good Mythical Morning
YouTube • Good Mythical Morning
**WINNER**Instant Influencer
YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals
Liza on Demand
YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals
Nikita Unfiltered
Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals
UNHhhh
YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder
INTERNATIONAL
HIKAKIN (Japan)
YouTube • HikakinTV
Mikecrack (Spain)
YouTube • Mikecrack
Mythpat (India)
YouTube • Mythpat
Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
YouTube • Sandra Cires Art
**WINNER**Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
YouTube • whinderssonnunes
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
BREAKOUT CREATOR
Addison Rae
TikTok • @addisonre
**WINNER**Charli D’Amelio
TikTok • @charlidamelio
Dream
YouTube • Dream
Spencer X
TikTok • @spencerx
ZHC
YouTube • ZHC
COLLABORATION
**WINNER**David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!
YouTube • David Dobrik
The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
YouTube • The Hype House
Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
YouTube • Jackie Aina
Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
YouTube • Sway LA
Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic
YouTube • Zach King
CROSSOVER
Jack Black
YouTube • JablinskiGames
Jason Derulo
TikTok • @jasonderulo
Kevin James
YouTube • Kevin James
Naomi Campbell
YouTube • Naomi
**WINNER**Will Smith
YouTube • Will Smith
FIRST PERSON
Alex Warren
YouTube • Alex Warren
David Dobrik
YouTube • David Dobrik
**WINNER**Emma Chamberlain
YouTube • Emma Chamberlain
Larray
YouTube • Larray
Logan Paul
YouTube • Logan Paul
LIVE STREAMER
**WINNER**NICKMERCS
Twitch • NICKMERCS
Ninja
Twitch • Ninja
Pokimane
Twitch • Pokimane
Shroud
Twitch • Shroud
Typical Gamer
YouTube • Typical Gamer
SHOW AWARDS
INDIE SERIES
20 Seconds to Live
YouTube • 20 Seconds to Live
Arun Considers
Vimeo
Choose Me: An Abortion Story
OTV | Open Television
**WINNER**Chris and Jack
YouTube • Chris and Jack
The Lock Down Buddy
YouTube • Will McDaniel
LIVE SERIES
BET’s House Party
Facebook • BET
Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
Instagram • @mileycyrus
D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
Instagram • @dnice
Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
YouTube • Josh Gad
**WINNER**Verzuz
Instagram • @verzuztv
LIVE SPECIAL
#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
Facebook • Facebook App
**WINNER**MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
YouTube • MrBeast • YouTube Originals
Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
YouTube • SomeGoodNews
Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
Fortnite • Fortnite
YouTube Dear Class of 2020
YouTube • YouTube Originals
PODCAST
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Ramble
H3 Podcast
YouTube
IMPAULSIVE
YouTube • Kast Media
**WINNER**On Purpose with Jay Shetty
YouTube • Kast Media
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Cadence13
SCRIPTED SERIES
**WINNER**A Heist with Markiplier
YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals
Could You Survive the Movies?
YouTube • Vsauce3 • YouTube Originals
Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB
FPS Logic
YouTube • Viva La Dirt League
Liza on Demand
YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Brave Wilderness
YouTube
Challenge Accepted
YouTube • Michelle Khare
Instant Influencer
YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals
Jeff’s Barbershop
YouTube • Jeff Wittek
**WINNER**UNHhhh
YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder
SUBJECT AWARDS
ANIMATED
illymation
YouTube • illymation
**WINNER**Jaiden Animations
YouTube • Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
Instagram • @ketnipz
The Land Of Boggs
Instagram • @thelandofboggs • BuzzFeed
TheOdd1sOut
YouTube • TheOdd1sOut
BEAUTY
Bailey Sarian
YouTube • Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
YouTube • Brad Mondo
Hyram
YouTube • Hyram
Jackie Aina
YouTube • Jackie Aina
**WINNER**James Charles
YouTube • James Charles
COMEDY
Brandon Rogers
YouTube • Brandon Rogers
Brittany Tomlinson
TikTok • @brittany_broski
Gus Johnson
YouTube • Gus Johnson
Nigel Ng
YouTube • mrnigelng
**WINNER**Sarah Cooper
Twitter • @sarahcpr
COMMENTARY
**WINNER**ContraPoints
YouTube • ContraPoints
D’Angelo Wallace
YouTube • dangelowallace
Danny Gonzalez
YouTube • Danny Gonzalez
Jarvis Johnson
YouTube • Jarvis Johnson
Tiffany Ferguson
YouTube • tiffanyferg
DANCE
**WINNER**BFunk
YouTube • BFunk
Dytto
YouTube • Dytto
Matt Steffanina
YouTube • Matt Steffanina
Michael Le
TikTok • @justmaiko
Sofie Dossi
YouTube • Sofie Dossi
DOCUMENTARY
AntsCanada
YouTube • AntsCanada
Justin Bieber: Seasons
YouTube • Justin Bieber • YouTube Originals
Nikita Unfiltered
Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals
**WINNER**The Secret Life of Lele Pons
YouTube • Lele Pons • YouTube Originals
State Of Grace
YouTube • Refinery29
FASHION AND STYLE
bestdressed
YouTube • bestdressed
Bretman Rock
YouTube • Bretman Rock
LaurDIY
YouTube • LaurDIY
Sneaker Shopping
YouTube • Complex
**WINNER**Wisdom Kaye
TikTok • @wisdm8
FOOD
Alex French Guy Cooking
YouTube • FrenchGuyCooking
Babish Culinary Universe
YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe
How To Cook That
YouTube • How To Cook That
Joshua Weissman
YouTube • Joshua Weissman
**WINNER**Tabitha Brown
TikTok • @iamtabithabrown
GAMING
**WINNER**Dream
YouTube • Dream
FGTeeV
YouTube • FGTeeV
Jelly
YouTube • Jelly
LaurenzSide
YouTube • LaurenzSide
PrestonPlayz
YouTube • PrestonPlayz
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
**WINNER**Chloe Ting
YouTube • Chloe Ting
Demi Bagby
YouTube • Demi Bagby
Doctor Mike
YouTube • Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
YouTube • The Fitness Marshall
Kati Morton
YouTube • Kati Morton
KIDS AND FAMILY
A for Adley
YouTube • A for Adley
Goo Goo Colors
YouTube • Goo Goo Colors
Kids Diana Show
YouTube • Kids Diana Show
Rebecca Zamolo
YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo
**WINNER**Ryan’s World
YouTube • Ryan’s World
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
ChrisFix
YouTube • ChrisFix
**WINNER**Mark Rober
YouTube • Mark Rober
NileRed
YouTube • NileRed
onlyjayus
TikTok • @onlyjayus
Peter Sripol
YouTube • Peter Sripol
LIFESTYLE
Alexa Rivera
YouTube • Alexa Rivera
Calle y Poché
YouTube • Calle y Poché
Jennelle Eliana
YouTube • Jennelle Eliana
**WINNER**Larray
YouTube • Larray
Rickey Thompson
Instagram • Rickey Thompson
NEWS
All Gas No Brakes
YouTube • All Gas No Brakes
Complex News
YouTube • Complex News • Complex
**WINNER**HasanAbi
Twitch • HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
YouTube • Philip DeFranco
Some More News
YouTube • Some More News
SPORTS
2HYPE
YouTube • 2HYPE
Braille Skateboarding
YouTube • Braille Skateboarding
Dude Perfect
YouTube • Dude Perfect
No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
YouTube • Whistle
**WINNER**Ryan García
YouTube • Ryan Garcia
TECHNOLOGY
iJustine
YouTube • iJustine
**WINNER**Marques Brownlee
YouTube • Marques Brownlee
Michael Reeves
YouTube • Michael Reeves
Simone Giertz
YouTube • Simone Giertz
Stuff Made Here
YouTube • Stuff Made Here
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
YouTube • Lyrical Lemonade
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
YouTube • devinsupertramp
Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
YouTube • Lindsey Stirling
**WINNER**Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
YouTube • Peter McKinnon
Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO
YouTube • Climbkhana TWO
EDITING
Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
YouTube • CaseyNeistat
derkslurp – derkslurp
YouTube • derkslurp
Emma Chamberlain and Anderson Webb – emma chamberlain
YouTube • emma chamberlain
Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
YouTube • Nerdwriter1
**WINNER**Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
YouTube • Logan Paul
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
**WINNER**Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
YouTube • Aaron’s Animals
Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
YouTube • Buttered Side Down
CyreneQ – CyreneQ
Snapchat • CyreneQ
SOKRISPYMEDIA – Chalk Warfare 4.0
YouTube • SoKrispyMedia
Zach King – Zach King
YouTube • Zach King
WRITING
Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
YouTube • Comedy Central
**WINNER**CalebCity – CalebCity
YouTube • CalebCity
Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
YouTube • Chris and Jack
James – Casually Explained
YouTube • Casually Explained
Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
COMPANY OR BRAND
**WINNER**Barbie – Career of the Year
Instagram • Mattel
**WINNER**Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
YouTube • Tastemade
**WINNER**Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys
YouTube • LyftUp
CREATOR
**WINNER**The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
YouTube • The Game Theorists
**WINNER**MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive
YouTube • MrBeast
**WINNER**Nabela Noor – NoorHouse
Instagram • Nabela Noor
NONPROFIT OR NGO
**WINNER**Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
YouTube • MrBeast and Mark Rober
**WINNER**COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
YouTube • Post Malone
**WINNER**Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action
YouTube • YouTube Originals
BRAND AWARDS
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
**WINNER**BEN
Portal A
R&CPMK
Reach
VaynerMedia
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Barbie
Disney+
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
**WINNER**Netflix
Old Spice
BRAND ENGAGEMENT
**WINNER**100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App
YouTube • 100 Thieves
5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
YouTube • Mattel
Need for Speed: Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
YouTube • BEN
Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
YouTube • Kendo Brands
Under the Influencer – Comedy Central
YouTube • Comedy Central
BRANDED CONTENT: SERIES
Cold as Balls – Old Spice
YouTube • LOL Network • Laugh Out Loud
No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
YouTube • Whistle
Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
YouTube • Tastemade
**WINNER**Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa
Funny Or Die
Undercover Lyft – Lyft
YouTube
BRANDED CONTENT: VIDEO
Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
YouTube • devinsupertramp
ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
YouTube • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna • Kendo Brands
I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
YouTube • Michelle Khare • MK Ultra
James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
Instagram • James Charles • Kendo Brands
**WINNER**We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL
YouTube • FaZe Clan
CREATOR PRODUCT
**WINNER**Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain
Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnonSpacestation Integrations
Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada
INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
**WINNER**#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay
TikTok • Collab
#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
Instagram • Kendo Brands
Google Pixel 4
YouTube • YouTube Brand Connect
Nebula
YouTube • Standard
Superstars in Training – WWE
YouTube • Mattel
MULTI-PLATFORM CAMPAIGN
**WINNER**Disney+ Launch
Gift it Forward with Cardi B – PepsiV
aynerMedia
The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
Desimpedidos • NWB
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
Ader Gaming
Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
First Tube Media
SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN
#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’Amelio
TikTok
My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTV
YouTube
**WINNER**Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council
YouTube
Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.org
YouTube
Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – Lyft • LyftUp
YouTube
