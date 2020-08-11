2020 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 MTV EMAs are here! The awards show kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony hosted by Little Mix.

Like the VMAs in August, MTV's Europe Music Awards featured performances from various locations across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thrilwall flawlessly emceed the show, despite missing one of their members, Jesy Nelson, who was unable to attend due to health reasons.

Little Mix took home Best Pop, while Lady Gaga, who led the pack with seven nominations, won Best Artist. Scroll down to see which other artists won big!

BEST VIDEO

**WINNER** DJ Khaled – "POPSTAR" ft. Drake starring Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Cardi B – "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Karol G – "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTIST

**WINNER** Lady Gaga

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

**WINNER** BTS – "Dynamite"

DaBaby – "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST COLLABORATION

**WINNER** Karol G – "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"

Cardi B – "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – "Intentions" ft. Quavo

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – "I’m Ready"

BEST POP

**WINNER** Little Mix

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

BEST GROUP

**WINNER** BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST NEW

**WINNER** Doja Cat

BENEE

DaBaby

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

**WINNER** BTS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

**WINNER** Karol G

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

**WINNER** Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP HOP

**WINNER** Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

**WINNER** David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

**WINNER** Hayley Williams

blackbear

FKA twigs

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

**WINNER** H.E.R. – "I Can’t Breathe"

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

David Guetta & Sia – "Let’s love"

Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"

Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

BEST PUSH

**WINNER** YUNGBLUD

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

**WINNER** BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute