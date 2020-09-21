2020 Emmys Fashion: The Virtual Looks From This Year's Awards Show

The 2020 Emmy Awards were one for the books! On Sunday, the stars reunited virtually and in person to celebrate another year of TV magic. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the stars still impressed with their stylish looks.

Whether in designer pieces or in comfortable and chic ensembles, here is a roundup of the looks from the 2020 Emmys.

Traces Ellis Ross, who attended the actual awards show and presented during the night, looked fabulous and fierce in a tiered gold lamé halter gown by Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the design with Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Multi-Emmy Award winner Schitts Creek star Dan Levy looked dapper in a Thom Browne gray suit with a pleated skirt and matching tie, white button-up and black D.L. Eyewear glasses.

From the comfort of her home, Reese Witherspoon looked gorgeous in a black Louis Vuitton dress with bows on the shoulders. She accessorized with Haute Joaillerie pieces from Stellar Times.

See these and more stunning looks in the gallery below: