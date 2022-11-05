Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

"I'm in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin..." and that's about it for the Canadian rapper.

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout.

The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout.

It's also getting some blowback for questionable lyrics that many assume are aimed at Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion, but also because he left out one big Texas city off his shoutout list.

"I'm in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin," Drake said in the song "Major Distribution. "Tell your guys to hold off on the team."

Not a single mention of San Antonio, which the city's mayor, Ron Nirenberg, didn't appreciate.

"Last name, Ever. First name, Lamest," Nirenberg wrote on Twitter with a screen of him blocking Drake on the platform.

The shade at San Antonio also ties into controversy regarding Megan Thee Stallion, who was born in the Alamo City before her family immediately moved to H-Town.

On the song "Circo Loco" Drake made a reference to "...lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion," which many assumed was a reference to Megan being shot while she was at a party with Tory Lanez.

While Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the track, claims the line isn't about Megan, Drake also goes on to say:

"Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough. Play your album, track one, 'kay I heard enough."