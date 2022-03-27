DJ Spinderella is sealing her legacy in hip-hop history

Just like those old records she often spins, Spinderella is exploring "Side B" of her life while helping a new generation of female DJs discover their own blueprint.

DALLAS — In the late 1980s, DJ Spinderella began creating the blueprint for what it takes to be a successful female DJ.

From Frank Sinatra's 80th birthday bash to the Billboard Music Awards, the former member of the Grammy Award-winning Salt-N-Pepa trio is considered an icon by many in her field.

The female hip-hop group often chose to rap about topics some considered off limits for women.

Their lyrics broke barriers on the music scene -- songs like "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Push It."

Spinderella, herself, was always pushing for something more.

"I think music changed my life. It helped me. It can control your mood. The right music can take you from happy to sad, from sad to happy. It can make you angry... sedate you," Spinderella told WFAA.

Using music as a tool, her new mission now is about legacy -- sharing her story, sharing the mic... and sharing the turntables.

Meet Christy Anderson, also known as DJ Christy Ray.

"When I tell people who my mom is and see their reaction, well why are they freaking out," Anderson said with a laugh. "It really didn't dawn on me until I was a lot older, her influence."

"A sigh of relief happened when she said, 'I want to DJ now.' At first I remember she wasn't sure. She wasn't really into it. As a matter of fact, she was like, 'ehh...'" Spinderella said.

That skepticism didn't last long.

A few years later, Anderson stepped out on faith.

"I told [mom] I wanted to quit my job and make it a kind of thing. I was nervous because I was still living with her at the time and you know money was tight and me leaving my job to start from scratch," Anderson said.

From a rocky start to rocking the stage with her mom, DJ Christy Ray had it figured out.

"I remember tearing up and saying, 'Oh my God, she's beautiful, but she's actually really good. She rocks parties and she's absolutely gorgeous. What more could a mother want?" Spinderella said.

There's overwhelming pride from a mother whose daughter stepped into her shoes, ran full speed and now has a thing or two to share.

"I just have a thing for female DJs. I love them and I look at them all differently. And I look at them like what are they bringing to the table," Spinderella said. "It's whatever that image is. Just carve your niche and stay in your lane, develop it, nurture it."

What a woman. What a career. And what a way to boldly step into what's next.

"The departure of being with a group for that long period of time, that took its toll. But you know some endings are beginnings and that clearly had to happen for me to explore who I am," Spinderella said.

Just like those old records she often spins, Spinderella is exploring "Side B" of her life while helping a new generation of female DJs discover their own blueprint.

"I've done my part, etched my brand in history, hip-hop history, music history. And I love what I accomplished and now it's my time to enjoy the fruits of my labor," Spinderella said.

And that means sealing her legacy in hip-hop history.

"Well, It's a mother-daughter moment. You know how many people look at that? Not just enjoying the moment, but wow, to see a mother and daughter DJing. You don't see that everyday," Spinderella said.