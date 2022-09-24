Street tacos have a whole new meaning with Chef John Meyer | Neighborhood Eats

He serves Tex-Mex with an Asian twist, also combining techniques he learned across the world, studying at Le Cordon Bleu Paris.

SAN ANTONIO — From working at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys to serving at The Olympics to the World Series, Chef John Meyer has done it all. And now, he's back in the San Antonio area where he grew up, to serve the community.

On Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we had to check out The Best Little Foodhouse in Texas.

"I don't care if they're paying $5 a person or if they're paying $100 a person. You put your life in that, you put your love in there, you put everything into it, and you will be successful," said Chef Meyer.

He serves Tex-Mex with an Asian twist, also combining techniques he learned across the world, studying at Le Cordon Bleu Paris.

The Brisket Burger

"I took a ribeye patty, 24 hours smoked brisket, no fat. I take all the fat off of it," said Chef Meyer. "I put some cheese on it, added some brisket, some Thai barbecue sauce, and a little bit of more of that queso fresco. And of course, pico de gallo, because we are in San Antonio. And then I did our seasoned beer battered fries."

The Street Tacos

Those are inside crispy won tons!

The Drumsticks

"I made them into osso bucco, which means lollipop in French. I brine them because I had just come back from Thailand and I learned it there," said Chef Meyer. "I deep fry them and then do them either with buffalo, lemon pepper or the Thai barbecue."

But aside from serving good food to South Texas, he operates this truck for another reason.

"What's most important to my wife and I is that we feed the homeless, we feed the needy, we feed our community," said Chef Meyer. "Just come to us, say, Hey, look, I can't afford it. I'm not going to embarrass you. I'm going to feed you. That's what God put in my heart and that's what I'm going to do."

To see where Chef Meyer is serving next, click here to follow his Facebook page.