Derek Hough bringing 'Symphony of Dance' tour to Texas

The tour has three stops in Texas, including San Antonio, Sugar Land and Grand Prairie.

SAN ANTONIO — Emmy Award-winning dance Derek Hough is bringing his "Symphony of Dance" Tour to San Antonio right in time for Christmas. The talented dancer has two other stops in Texas, in Sugar Land and Grand Prairie.

The tour stops one night only at The Tobin Center on December 17 at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence.

Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

You can purchase them online at www.tobincenter.org, or by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office, which is open Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

His tour kicks off on September 28 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23.

Texas show dates:

Thursday, December 14

Sugar Land - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, December 15, 2023

Grand Prairie - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sunday, December 17, 2023

San Antonio - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

For more information you can visit www.derekhough.com.

