Ax-throwing, costume contests: Here are the Halloween events & activities in North Texas

DALLAS — Kids and adults alike (probably) already have their costumes planned, but now the question is where to show them off. There are plenty of Halloween events happening in North Texas this year.

There are events for adults, like ax-throwing, and events for children, such as a free book program if they show up in costume, plus plenty of trick-or-treating events.

In September, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that Halloween trick-or-treating this year would be safe if kids and adults are gathered in smaller groups outdoors for the celebrations.

Vaccinations for children under 12 are in the works; Pfizer already submitted a request to the FDA to allow the vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Read on to see how you can celebrate in North Texas.

Celina

The city of Celina is hosting its free Annual Beware! of the Square. There will be trick-or-treating, bounce houses, games, and more. There will be an outdoor screening of "Hocus Pocus." There will also be food and drink vendors.

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Where: Historic Downtown Square in Celina

"Having been recently designated as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, City officials expect this event to be the biggest and best Halloween celebration in North Texas."

Guests can participate in pumpkin painting, have their picture taken in a creepy cemetery, or participate at a "chalk my car" station. For a minimal fee, attendees can go through a haunted house, spend a few minutes at the psychic pavilion, or maneuver their way through an escape room.

Free shuttles will allow for parking at Celina High School (3455 N. Preston Road) and Brookshire’s (675 E. Sunset Boulevard at Preston Road). The first 500 kids will receive a free trick or treat bag at the event entrance nearest the shuttle arrival.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is hosting its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration, which runs through Halloween.

This year, it has a spider sculpture made with over 4,040 balloons.

"This giant spider creation – topped with a cowboy hat made out of 1,200 balloons – was created over three nights by a team of four and is part of Great Wolf’s month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration," officials said.

This year’s activities include the Trick-Or-Treat Trail, The Thrill of Howl-O-Ween Yoga Tails, Monster Bash Dance Party and Critter Cartoons art class, just to name a few.

Dallas: Reunion Tower light show

Friday, Oct. 29

Halloween light show Jack-O-Lantern 12:01 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 6 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween light show Spooky Spider 12:01 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 6 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Halloween light show Reunion Tower fans will be able to vote on the Reunion Tower social media channels for their favorite Halloween light show (either Jack-O-Lantern or Spooky Spider). Whatever show has the most votes will be shown on Halloween night. How Frightful!



Frisco's Riders Field

Through Nov. 6, at the Frisco's Riders Field (formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark) there will be the Frights'n Lights Frisco which is bridging the gap between basic pumpkin patches and haunted houses.

There will be a haunted host of games, including the Headless Horseman’s Haunted Hay Maze, carnival games, rides and a food and drink selection.

This "Instagram wonderland" has photo opportunities for kids and adults.

“We are thrilled to debut Frights’n Lights Frisco this fall and bring families across North Texas the USA’s #1 family Halloween event,” said Warren Michael Lyng, Vice President of PPG, the show’s producers. “With just the right balance of silly and spooky, we’ve created a truly unique fall attraction that puts fun before fear and features the largest and safest trick-or-treat trail in Texas.”

There is an exclusive VIP experience featuring the trick-or-treat trail, access to the family VIP lounge with character photo opportunities and Halloween movies, and more. Tickets begin at just $19.99 online and are available for purchase at www.FrightsnLights.com.

Grand Prairie Halloween Fest

The city of Grand Prairie is hosting a family-friendly Halloween festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Wear your Halloween costume! There will be trick-or-treating and music.

Where: Mountain Creek Lake Park, 2402 Cardiff St., Grand Prairie, Texas.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

For vendor information: Email Michelle@GrandPrairieChamber.org

Addison After Dark

Addison After Dark is an event aimed at adults. It's on Oct. 16 at Addison Circle.

There will be ax throwing, jumbo games, a fire art show and an outdoor showing of the 2018 movie "Halloween." There will be drinks, free In-N-Out Burger, themed music and a costume contest.

"This Addison After Dark event, presented by Oncor, is designed for adults seeking a hauntingly great night out," organizers said. "The fun includes free ax-throwing, presented by Class Axe from 7 to 9 p.m., and a spectacular fire show by FemPyre Fire Art."

Take a picnic or enjoy a complimentary burger meal from the In-N-Out truck while supplies last. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

When: From 7 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Where: Addison Circle Park: 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, Texas 75001

Tickets: This is a FREE event

Parking: Public parking is FREE

Health & Safety: Masks are encouraged for those who are not fully immunized for COVID-19, but not required. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at high-traffic areas.

Info: Visit www.AddisonAfterDark.com and @VisitAddison on social media.

Flower Mound

The city of Flower Mound is hosting the Town's Pumpkin Dive.

Kids will pick the perfect pumpkin from the CAC's floating pumpkin patch and then decorate it! Registration is required. To learn more and register, please visit https://bit.ly/3BfRrHF.

City of Carrollton - Books for Treats

Celebrate Halloween with Books for Treats at the Carrollton library. Kids 12 and under can wear their costumes and stop by either Josey Ranch Library or Hebron & Josey Library between 1 to 5 p.m. and pick out a free book while supplies last. http://cityofcarrollton.com/library

PumpkinFest - city of Mesquite

The city is hosting PumpkinFest which will have carnival games, bounce houses, activities for kids as well as costume contests for kids and for dogs. The prize winner gets a $100 gift card.

There's also a pumpkin pie eating contest. Admission is free.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16