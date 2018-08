Chris Harrison has opening up a new Dallas brew pub in the Trinity Groves area in Dallas. It's called the Steam Theory Brewing Company, and there were plenty "Bachelor" nation stars at its opening.

We talked with Chris Harrison and others to some inside answers.

1.) WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITE PEOPLE TO WATCH ON "BACHELOR IN PARADISE?"

2.) WHO SHOULD BE THE NEXT BACHELOR?

3.) WOULD YOU LIKE TO OFFER A TOAST TO CHRIS?

© 2018 WFAA