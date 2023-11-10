'Ted Lasso' star bringing comedy tour to Houston area in December

Brett Goldstein, known for his role as Roy Kent in the “Ted Lasso” series on Apple TV+, will bring his comedy tour to two Houston venues in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — “He’s here, he’s there…” You know the rest.

A second Houston performance has been added for Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. However, this show will be at the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston. The venue is located at 520 Texas St.

The show will be at 8 p.m. and is for ages 15 and older. This will be his only Texas stop on the tour. The Smart Financial Center is located at 18111 Lexington Blvd., in Sugar Land along the Southwest Freeway.

How to get tickets to see Brett Goldstein

Artist Presale, Live Nation Presale, and Venue Presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. General sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Goldstein is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” In the series, Goldstein plays the veteran and lovable Roy Kent, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.”

He also received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team.