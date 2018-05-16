"Mama! Ooo!"

If you sang those first words then you have to watch the first trailer that was released on Tuesday about the iconic band, Queen, and their more than memorable lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

Since being uploaded to YouTube just nineteen hours ago, the video has already been seen over four million times and the comments range from "just take my money" to "goosebumps!"

Rami Malek, known for his role in "Mr. Robot", will be portraying the man with the golden pipes, Freddie Mercury.

The movie follows a timeline of the band's journey leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid concert back in 1985.

And people are taking to Twitter to express their anticipation.

Yes to this, yes to all of this. #BohemianRhapsody https://t.co/r3WjzBM0Bj — Dont Give Up! (@megmeg38) May 16, 2018

CAN NOT WAIT 😳👑🎸Bohemian Rhapsody | Teaser Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX https://t.co/oVBCY74i4d via @YouTube — Ashley Simmons (@ashrsimmons) May 16, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody trailer has me back to banging out some Queen tunes — The Amazing Grace 🍿 (@TheGraceFilm) May 16, 2018

The movie comes out in theaters on November 2, 2018.

