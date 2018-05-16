"Mama! Ooo!"
If you sang those first words then you have to watch the first trailer that was released on Tuesday about the iconic band, Queen, and their more than memorable lead singer, Freddie Mercury.
Since being uploaded to YouTube just nineteen hours ago, the video has already been seen over four million times and the comments range from "just take my money" to "goosebumps!"
Rami Malek, known for his role in "Mr. Robot", will be portraying the man with the golden pipes, Freddie Mercury.
The movie follows a timeline of the band's journey leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid concert back in 1985.
And people are taking to Twitter to express their anticipation.
The movie comes out in theaters on November 2, 2018.