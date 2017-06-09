Special Programming Note for Tuesday, October 16:

Due to the special airing of The Texas Debate at 8 p.m., the season premieres of Black-ish and Splitting Up Together have been rescheduled to air later that evening at 1:10:00 am on Wednesday, October 17.

When to set your DVR -

TUESDAY, October 16th:

ON WFAA-TV:

• 8 p.m. - The Texas Debate

WEDNESDAY, October 17:

1:10am - Black-ish (season premiere)

1:40am - Splitting Up Together (series premiere)

For more information about changes to programming on WFAA, go to www.wfaa.com/tv-listings

