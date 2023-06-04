Party in pink! Here are the Barbie-themed events happening in North Texas

Happy #Barbenheimer opening week!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Folks, the time has come! It's opening week for two of this summer's biggest movies, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

You might be more familiar with "Barbie" because the marketing team behind this movie has practically painted the whole world pink, from the Malibu Dreamhouse to international hotel rooms.

North Texas is also getting a bit of a Barbie makeover. If you're looking to pink out, keep this list handy, because we'll be updating it as we learn about more events.

Here are a few ways you can party with Barbie:

What better way is there to celebrate Barbie than by beating the crowd and seeing the movie early?

We've seen five theaters planning to screen the movie on July 19 at 7 p.m. They're in Bedford, Denton, Hulen, Fort Worth and Dallas.

From July 19 to 23, EVO Entertainment in Southlake's Town Square will be "Destination: Barbie Land." Guests are invited to visit in their best Barbie or Ken clothes and walk the pink carpet.

There will be three destinations at the venue that you can check out for free.

The Barbie beach club , a tropical twist on Barbie's charm, decked out with pam trees, light-up chairs, and photo-op instillations

, a tropical twist on Barbie's charm, decked out with pam trees, light-up chairs, and photo-op instillations Barbie Disco Dance Floor with lights, groovy beats, and a dance floor to show of your movies and your style

with lights, groovy beats, and a dance floor to show of your movies and your style Barbie Glam Boutique with a glitter glam station, photo-ops, Barbie-inspired fashion, and more to celebrate "individuality, style, and the transformative power of fashion."

Meet us on the dance floor in FIVE DAYS! 🪩👯‍♀️ Get your tickets to see #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21 🎟️: https://fal.cn/3zVyi Posted by EVO Entertainment on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Sweet Tooth Hotel is bringing Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse to Downtown Dallas. The interactive art museum will have Barbie party on July 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices vary between $0-35. They include access to the pop-up Dreamland art exhibit, a Barbie-themed cocktail/mocktail, a surprise DJ in the lounge, and local vendors with Barbie-themed jewelry and clothes.

💋 💖 Live your dreams at our Dreamland Dollhouse party on July 21! We have a SURPRISE new art installation popping up and... Posted by Sweet Tooth Hotel on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Bring your best Barbie swimsuit to The Westin Irving Convention Center on July 22.

Froom noon to 6 p.m., the resort will have a DJ as well as food and drinks for purchase.

There will also be a Barbie look-a-like contest at 5 p.m. for a chance to win a prize.

Live out your Barbie ice skater fantasy at Galleria Dallas for their "Barbiecore" skate night. The event will be on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Skate Night will feature a playlist that Barbie would love, such as "Fun, Fun, Fun" to "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Admission will costs $12, plus an extra $5 to rent skates.

La Neta Dallas will be nothing but pink on July 23 with a Barbie-themed brunch. From noon to 4 p.m., expect nothing but pink dishes and drinks.

The event will be hosted by LeeAnne Locken from Real Housewives of Dallas.

Do you know about any other events (Barbie, weekend, etc.)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.