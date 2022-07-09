Fans say Bad Bunny is more than an artist but icon who fights for change

San Antonio has been awaiting the Puerto Rican superstar all summer.

SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began as Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert drew a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area.

Fans from all across Texas were lining up well in advance of the 7 p.m. show, hundreds of which braved the heat and rain Tuesday to stock up on their merch for the show.

Some Bad Bunny fans even skipped school to get here early.

"My parents think I'm in class today, but I'm here at the Bad Bunny concert!" said Garcia.

"We had a chem test and we rushed through it to get here. If I failed, I get to see Bad Bunny. If we passed, we get to see Bad Bunny!" said two UTSA students who stood in line during Wednesday's pouring rain.

To these fans, Bad Bunny isn't just artist of the year. He's an icon who fights for change in his home country of Puerto Rico.

In a concert earlier this summer in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny called out the islands private electric company that left many in the dark for years following Hurricane Maria.

"You've changed the world. Seriously. You've inspired many. Even myself. I don't listen to a lot of Spanish music, but you got me into it," said Brad Lira.

He also echoed the frustrations of many Puerto Ricans about a corrupted government. One week after his rant, the FBI arrested the island's governor on bribery charges.

Earlier in 2022 for a surprise concert in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny only sold tickets at the venue and fans waited in line for days.

"He speaks so much about the Latino community. He does so much for the LGBTQ+ community as well," added Segovia.

The Alamo City has been experiencing Bad Bunny mania all week (if you need an explainer on the artist, we've got you covered).

A mural of the uber-popular Latino artist now adorns the outer wall of a north-side nightclub, and the most passionate of fans got the musician's likeness shaved into their heads.

