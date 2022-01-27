Bad Bunny announces dates for ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ with stops in Texas

Bad Bunny will perform at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 9, with special guests Grammy-nominated DJ and Record Producer Alesso.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Latin superstar Bad Bunny is headlining his first stadium tour across the United States.

In a surprise announcement on his Instagram Monday, the multi-award-winning artist announced the "Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour," and he’s making a stop in Arlington late summer.

Named the most listened-to artist in the world for two years in a row by Spotify, and the No.1 Latin Artist in the U.S. by Billboard for a third consecutive year, Bad Bunny has shown staying power as a global superstar.

And if this new tour announcement is anything like his last announcement of the “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022" in April 2021, tickets are sure to sell out within minutes! The artist broke the record at Ticketmaster for the most sales on its first day, since 2018.

Indeed, tour stops for “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022" at the American Airlines Center on Feb. 18 and 19 appeared to be sold out on Ticketmaster. Seats on third-party sites, like Seat Geek, Stub Hub and Vivid Seats were re-selling for as much as $400 - $600. One ticket in the floor section even retailed for more than $2,000.