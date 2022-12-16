Movie review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Blue Christmas

DALLAS — After a 13-year wait, James Cameron's sequel to "Avatar" is finally in theaters.

The question: is the audience still excited to see it?

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife (Zoe Saldana) are back in their blue resplendence, but they're now a family of six.

Their two older boys are the favored son and the renegade (Their dialogue: "Bro. Hey, Bro.")

They also have a little girl along with an older daughter. In a clever turn, the latter was born from the avatar of 'Grace' (Sigourney Weaver) from the original film.

In fact, Weaver plays her, too. They also have a human tag-along son.

His actual father, as it turns out, is leading a troop of humans, aka 'Space People' who've scientifically changed themselves into Na'vis (The Sullys' race).

They hope it gives them an upper hand as they seek revenge and target the family and life in Pandora as they know it.

So, our favorite family flees the forest to the reef for refuge. The tribe there (green as opposed to blue) reluctantly takes them in (Kate Winslet is the female leader, re-teaming with her 'Titanic' boss), but trouble soon seeks them out.

Can they adapt? Will their new alliance support them against such a major threat. And, oh, look at that gorgeous stuff beneath the water!

It's no surprise, "The Way of Water" is visually stunning.

Cameron has had time to develop his technology to sheer brilliance. Be sure to see it in 3D if you can.

He also brings all his favorite themes together: the environment, underwater exploration and, of yah, sinking ships (a scene toward the end is so reminiscent of "Titanic," you almost have to giggle.)

I walked out behind three guys who are the target audience for this film, and they concurred "if only they had cut out about an hour in the middle!"

At more than three hours, the movie is just too long. Cameron indulges himself, perhaps at his own expense.

He jokes that you can get up and use the restroom, because he knows you'll be back to see it a second time. He sure hopes so!

"The Way of Water" must eventually earn two-billion dollars at the box office just to break even. If it doesn't, it will be a 'Blue Christmas' for him in more ways than one. For now, Feliz Na'vis-dad!